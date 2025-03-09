Potential Trade Package for Cardinals, Star DE Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are in search of a big name pass rusher this offseason, and all eyes are on Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson as a potential target.
Hendrickson, one of the best at his position, was given permission to seek a trade by Cincinnati earlier this week. He's had 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and is due a massive raise in pay.
While the Bengals might skip over the 31-year-old in order to keep stars such as Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, other teams around the league - including the Cardinals - are picking up the phone to see what the potential cost for a deal may be.
The 33rd Team suggests a Day 2 pick should get it done:
Cardinals Could Get Trey Hendrickson for Day 2 Pick
The 33rd Team has the Cardinals sending over a second-round pick in this year's NFL draft to Cincinnati for Hendrickson in their trade pitch.
This aligns with what NFL insider Mike Garafolo told PHNX earlier this week in terms of compensation - a Day 2 pick and a massive extension (roughly $30 million AAV) would be needed to ensure Hendrickson landed in the desert.
The Cardinals certainly have cap space to play with, as they entered the weekend with north of $70 million for the free agency period. It's unknown where they exactly stand after re-signing Baron Browning to a two-year deal, though they still have more than enough room in the books for Hendrickson.
$30 million annually would push Hendrickson to third in edge contract rankings when looking at annual value on Spotrac.
The Cardinals are in search of a prominent name to bolster their front seven, as fresh faces along both the defensive line and outside linebacker room are needed if Arizona is serious about contending for a playoff spot in 2025 and beyond.
After two years of rebuilding under general manager Monti Ossenfort, now's the time for the Cardinals to get aggressive and push their chips to the middle of the table as the NFC West begins to open up.
Hendrickson would provide Arizona an immediate boost in the trenches and perhaps help push their defense from good to great moving forward.