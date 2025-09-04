Predicting Arizona Cardinals Stats vs New Orleans Saints
At long last, the regular season has arrived and the Arizona Cardinals are headed to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints in their 2025 season debut.
The Saints are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, whereas Arizona is a sleeper team to make a return to the playoffs. The Cardinals are hoping to come out of the gates guns blazing and flex their muscles in the Superdome.
It's also fantasy football season, and the Cardinals have more than their fair share of fantasy-relevant players to start.
And that's what makes this piece so much fun.
Our weekly stat prediction series is returning for the season, as I will make my predictions for box score numbers from the Cardinals' most important positions. Every week will feature Kyler Murray, James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and the team's defense/special teams.
As the season progresses, we may find more guys establishing themselves as some whom we can't ignore and thus join the list. For now, we will stick with them.
The stats pertain to passing, rushing, and receiving numbers for offense. Defensively, we will look at points allowed, sacks, and any turnovers. I'll also highlight the leading tackler, and the players who record sacks or turnovers.
That's out of the way, so let's get started with everyone's favorite quarterback.
Kyler Murray
The Saints' passing defense was 27th in the league last season in yards per game, but only surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air. Murray wasn't a dominant thrower last season, and it's unlikely he returns to form this season considering his career track record. I expect an average debut through the air for Murray.
As a runner, I could see Murray putting up solid numbers. The Saints didn't face many top tier running quarterbacks last season, and when they did they were mediocre. If Murray means what he says when he told us this offseason that he wants to run more, then this feels like a great chance to open the year.
Stats:
240 passing yards, one touchdown, 1 interception
8 carries, 55 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
James Conner
Last year's Saints defense was miserable against the run, fielding the second-worst rushing defense in the league. Meanwhile, the Cardinals were the seventh-best rushing team with Conner leading the way with his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. I'm banking on a good rushing day for Conner, but a "meh" performance through the air.
Stats:
19 carries, 90 rushing yards, one touchdown
3 receptions, 25 receiving yards
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Opposing wide receivers carved up the Saints' secondary last season, and it didn't get any better over the offseason. Harrison didn't have the explosive career debut he wanted a year ago, but he also faced a tough Bills' secondary. The Saints are a much better matchup for Harrison, who will make a statement out the gate for his sophomore campaign.
Stats:
6 receptions, 95 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Trey McBride
To the Saints' credit, opposing tight ends were much quieter last season than running back and wide receiver. However, they faced few premier guys at the position, and McBride is among the biggest stars at tight end. The ageless wonder Demario Davis will have the displeasure of chasing him down, but some youth at safety should bottle up big plays from McBride. Still, he's a high-volume pass catcher, and he'll find a way to make an impact one way or another.
Stats:
9 receptions, 80 receiving yards
Cards D/ST
Sure, the Saints had a below-average offense last season, but that's the best-case scenario for this year. Perhaps they can come out swinging this season and show some life before what is likely going to be a rough season.
With Kellen Moore at the helm and some solid weapons in place, including Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, I expect them to make a few big plays against a retooled Cardinals' defense.
With that said, Arizona made some major improvements from last year's defense, and the Saints got no better if not worse. Spencer Rattler is starting under center for his seventh career start, but the hometown Arizona kid faces defensive mastermind coaches and several stud defenders.
The Cardinals will aim to eliminate the run game and force Rattler to throw the ball. He's turnover-prone, and although the offensive line looks good for the future, they may be off to a rough start.
Stats:
24 points allowed, 4 sacks, 1 interception
Leading tackler: Budda Baker (9)
Sack artists: Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Calais Campbell, Garrett Williams
Ball hawk: Garrett Williams