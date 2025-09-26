Social Media RIPS Marvin Harrison Jr. as Drops Continue
GLENDALE -- The struggles continue for Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. early in the 2025 season.
Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, arrived to the desert with a general label and massive expectations to transform the Cardinals' offense instantly.
Arizona has seen flashes - but they've been very far and few between.
Harrison simply hasn't lived up to the billing thus far - and things have officially gone from bad to worse for the Ohio State product.
Marvin Harrison Jr. RIPPED on Social Media
In the first half of Thursday Night Football's battle with the Seattle Seahawks, Harrison continued his streak of jaw-dropping drops with a bobbled pass from Kyler Murray, which landed directly in the hands of the Seahawks defense.
Earlier in the game, Harrison also appeared to have stopped running a route breaking inwards, which saw Murray throw his first pick of the game.
Fans on X made their opinions loud and clear on Harrison's performance.
"Marv just looks so totally broken out there. Extremely sad and disconcerting," said ESPN's Benjamin Solak on X.
Marcus Whitman said, "If Marv can't get out of his head he's on track to being an all time bust."
"Im not sure if its wrong to say but think Marv should consider working with a sports psychologist (if not already)" said Ron Stewart.
Jody Oehler offered, "Marv needs to be benched. The last two weeks have been egregious."
Harrison holds himself to extremely high standards - and was visibly upset after his poor performance last week against the San Francisco 49ers.
"A lot of emotion. Just disappointed really," a clearly shaken Harrison said.
"I know what I put into the game. It just doesn't feel the best. ... Everybody's got a job to do - I'm not doing my job at a high enough level at the moment. ... “I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play nowhere near to the best of my abilities, it’s frustrating. It hurts the team and I got to get better."
Also speaking with reporters following the game, Murray offered this when asked about Harrison:
“I have no choice. I told him I’m going to continue to come at him. Win, lose, or draw, I’m going tocontinue to give my guys a chance. That’s just the confidence I have in them. And I know ninetimes out of ten he’s going to make that play.”