Projecting Cardinals Starting Defense
The Arizona Cardinals were not shy about revealing what they felt was their biggest need to upgrade this offseason with several players signed in free agency and the vast majority of their 2025 NFL draft spent on the defensive side of the ball.
The unit largely overachieved last year thanks to terrific coaching and scheming from head coach Jonathan Gannon and defense coordinator Nick Rallis. The time is now to add household names to that side of the ball, however, and that’s exactly what they did.
In addition to all of the new faces brought in, several position groups on this team now have wide open competition for starting time — which is a great problem to have for a Cardinals team in need of proven players.
With months ahead for determining the potential starting lineup, I’m going to throw my predictions into the ring for how the starting 11 on defense will look for Week 1.
For this exercise, we will be using a nickel defense with the following structure: 4-2-5 — 2 IDL, 4 LB/EDGE, 5 DBs.
With that out of the way, let’s get started.
Projecting Cardinals Starters
EDGE: Josh Sweat
Sweat was the Cardinals' big free agency get with a hope that he will get the past rush back on track. Sweat is you top edge rusher.
IDL: Calais Campbell
Campbell’s return to the desert more than likely leads him to a starting role for the defensive line. The veteran continues to be productive even as he gets closer to age 40, but he’s a good football player beyond just the box score.
IDL: Dalvin Tomlinson
Like Campbell, Tomlinson is likely in line for a starting role for the defense. Tomlinson is the closest player on the team to play the nose and give him intrinsic value over some of the others.
EDGE: Baron Browning
Who is the starting at rusher opposite Sweat will be an interesting battle to watch in training camp. I am leaning towards Browning, who was re-signed by the team after they traded for him during last season's trade deadline.
He’s also healthier than BJ Ojulari, who has the best chance to compete to start.
LB: Mack Wilson
With Kyzir White gone, Wilson will be the new captain of the defense. His wide ranging skill set makes him a worthy successor and someone who could stuff the box score.
LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither
Davis-Gaither will be in the thick of a tight competition to start opposite Wilson. Arizona has a tendency to rotate its linebackers and that will likely be the case this year, too, but Davis-Gaither has as good a chance as anyone to earn the starting role.
CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting
The Cardinals have plenty of depth in the secondary, including cornerback, which saw two more additions through the 2025 NFL Draft. Murphy-Bunting will continue to hold down a starting role while some of the younger guys get their feet underneath them, but that could change by the end of the year.
CB: Max Melton
I expect to get push back for listing Melton as a starter over Will Johnson, but the latter will have to fight his way onto the field against steep competition. Melton proved himself last season as a potential long-term fit, and has earned the right to start until further notice.
NB: Garrett Williams
Williams is one of the easiest players on defense to slide into a starting role (with one exception coming up). The third-year man has evolved into an elite nickel cornerback, and will put the league on notice by the end of the season.
SAF: Budda Baker
The only player who is an easier option to slot into a starting role is Baker. The long-time Cardinals leader will continue being the heart and soul of the defense once again in 2025.
SAF: Jalen Thompson
It appears conversations about releasing Thompson have subsided and for good reason. Thompson remains in underrated defender and is a terrific compliment to Baker on the backend.
Guys to keep an eye on
Walter Nolen (IDL)
Anytime you select a player in the first round they have a chance to be a week one starter. That’s no different for Nolen, who will fight for playing time on the defensive line featuring a seemingly wide open competition.
BJ Ojulari (EDGE)
The only thing that stands in Ojulari’s way of a starting role is his health. He had about the worst knee injury. You could suffer a year ago and is no guarantee to be the same player. If he is, then he will be a terrific weapon for Arizona.
Will Johnson (CB)
Johnson is the future leader of the cornerback spot on the team, but he’ll have to find his way onto the field to start his career. As long as he’s healthy, which he insists he is, then he should be a starter by the end of the season.