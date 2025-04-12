Projecting Kyler Murray's 2025 Cardinals Season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in an understandable state of scrutiny heading into a pivotal 2025 season.
The Cardinals' franchise QB played well in 2024, and despite some inconsistencies, delivered plenty of jaw-dropping moments and some brilliant overall performances.
But as fans and media noted, Murray struggled to remain consistently sharp as the season waned, and as games began to mean more. This isn't a hit piece; Murray himself would likely admit he wasn't fully satisfied with what he put out there.
The 27-year-old was still very solid, throwing for 3,851 yards, completing nearly 69% of his passes, and tossing 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 572 yards and five more scores.
Granted, it would be nice to see more volume of both yards and touchdowns through the air, as Murray, as he threw for under 200 yards five times. However, he also delivered five games with a passer rating above 100, including one perfect 158.3 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cardinals didn't have much in the way of a passign scheme in 2024, with most of the yardage goign through Trey McBride. Arizona is looking for another big year out of their newly-extended TE, but also their second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Additions should be made to the WR room, but, if Murray is healthy for a full season, he should be posed to deliver a more consistent season with added talent around him and some hopeful adjustments by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
If all these factors do play out favorably, here's what an improved season could look like for Murray:
The Prediction: 4,050 passing yards, 25 TD, 9 INT, 450 rushing yards, 4 TD
Yes, this is a more idealistic projection. Especially considering the Cardinals' penchant for establishing the run. But it seems likely that some development out of Harrison and continued excellence by McBride should by default raise the level of Murray's air production.
Not to assume that Petzing is in the business of changing his scheme — he is a Shanahan acolyte, after all. But even some minor adjustments to route trees and the occasional situational play call could see a certain level of increased production.
It is ultimately up to Murray to try and maintain a higher level of consistency. Some bad games will happen, regardless, and that's nothing to be alarmed by.
But with some added talent defensively, there could also be less pressure on the franchise QB as well. Murray does have an ability to deliver heroic plays, but it's always best to not expect that from your QB if it can be avoided.
Murray has matured as both a player and a leader. The talent to put together an MVP-caliber season is there. The factors just need to come together.
It's quite possible they do, to an even greater extent than this prediction. Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort both continue to express their extreme faith in Murray. At the very least, it does seem likely he'll have a more productive 2025 than the raw statistics showed in 2024.