Projecting Roles for Each Cardinals Re-Signing
The Arizona Cardinals were busy bees in the opening free agency period of this year's offseason and they had a priority on bringing back several of their own guys.
Seven players return from 2024's squad, some back from larger roles than others. Most of the returners have something in common in that they help bring depth to positions of need. A handful are even starters at their position.
Looking at the seven returners, I believe we will see similar roles for some whether that is retaining a starting role or as a special teams player. But we could potentially have different situations for some, including one who wouldn't surprise me to find himself in a near-full-time role.
Let's look at everyone coming back to the desert next season and what their role could look like.
Baron Browning, Edge Rusher
Role - Potential Starter/Rotational Player
I loved this decision. Absolutely loved it, and I believe we will see a lot of Browning in 2025. Although he managed just two sacks in eight games, Browning has been good at generating pressure in his four pro seasons (previous with the Broncos). If he keeps it up now on his second NFL contract, don't be surprised to see him listed as a starter more than once.
Joey Blount, Safety
Role - Backup/Special Teams
At best, Blount is the fourth safety on the current depth chart behind Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, and Dadrian Taylor-Demerson. The word is out on if Thompson will be a cap casualty, but even if he is, it would be a longshot for Blount to start.
Evan Brown, Interior Offensive Lineman
Role - Starter
Brown was overlooked last season as the lone Cardinals' offensive lineman to play every game. Bringing him back was an A+ move in my book and he'll once again be plugged into the left guard spot and be asked to hold it down for 2025.
Kelvin Beachum, Offensive Tackle
Role - Potential Starter/Primary Backup
Beachum was reportedly mulling retirement but is back for another season with Arizona. The right tackle spot is wide open right now with an injured Jonah Williams still trying to lock down his gig. Beachum has plenty of experience on the strong side and feels like the starter in a likely "worst-case scenario." Still, you know what you're getting and you're happy to have some proven depth no matter what.
Zay Jones, Wide Receiver
Role - Backup
Jones only managed eight catches for 84-yards in his first season with the Cardinals after missing the first five games due to suspension. I was surprised to see him return, but it's a cost-effective deal for a weak position group. Still, I doubt we see a ton of Jones this year, but perhaps more than last season.
LJ Collier, Interior Defensive Lineman
Role - Rotational Player
Collier has had success in the desert even if the numbers don't reflect it, and I was a big fan of this re-signing. The addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, third-year man Dante Stills, and assumedly an incoming rookie will keep Collier out of the starting lineup, but I anticipate seeing him often once again in 2025.
Aaron Brewer, Long Snapper
Role - Special Teams Starter
No overthinking this one. Brewer has played in 132 games for the Cards since 2016. He's the starting long snapper; end of discussion.