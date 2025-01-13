Promising Cardinals CB is Only Getting Started
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams just completed his second season in the league, and by all accounts, he's well on his way to becoming one of the best at his position.
Williams - Arizona's versatile corner who primarily aligns in the slot - took a massive step in his first full season healthy after spending a good portion of his rookie year rehabbing a torn ACL.
Williams finished the season 58 tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble. In a young and unproven Cardinals secondary, Williams has already earned the title of CB1 in the desert, though national recognition is catching up for the Syracuse product.
Pro Football Focus named Williams to their second-team All-Pro list, and he also received seven second-place votes on the Associated Press' list, finishing with the fifth-most points among slot corners.
People on the outside believe Williams has had quite the year - the player himself believes he's only getting started.
"I feel like I got so much farther I can go. I feel like even how this year went to some people, I feel like I missed so many plays, things that I know I can make too. So from that perspective, I'm honestly just looking forward to where I can end up if this is what people consider great," Williams told reporters after the season ended.
Williams' nine passes defensed led the Cardinals while he was just one of two players to record multiple interceptions, the other being Sean Murphy-Bunting. Williams was also just one of six Cardinals to play 70% or higher snaps for Arizona all season.
"I think the game just kind of slowed down for me a little bit this year. I give a lot of credit to my coaches and my teammates to helping me with all the questions I have and things like that," said Williams.
"I think it just allowed me to just play like myself. I've always felt like I could play at a really high level. And then also just being healthy, being able to play 16 out of 17 games this year, I think is really what goes a long ways in terms of just me being able to do what I want to do."
It feels like Williams is only getting started.