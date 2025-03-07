Ranking Cardinals Biggest Free Agency Needs
The Arizona Cardinals have more than one area to address this offseason, though it isn't quite the same level of dire as the past two years. Rather than simply needing bodies, the Cardinals will need to go out in search of top-end talent, whether that's via trade, draft or free agency.
There are needs that might be painfully obvious to even the average viewer, and some that lurk beneath the surface of what stands out alone. Thankfully, the Cardinals have a top-five cap situation in addition to plenty of draft assets.
Of course, any and all position groups could use either an upgrade or more depth, but these five needs are the one Arizona must at least put serious effort into addressing, in descending order of priority:
5: Wide Receiver
Yes, the Cardinals do still need a receiver. It's not because Marvin Harrison Jr. "disappointed" in his rookie season, nor is it an anti-Michael Wilson or Greg Dortch statement. The Cardinals need a receiver (preferably a veteran) to raise the floor of the pass-catching corps outside of Harrison and TE Trey McBride.
Arizona needs a receiver with some speed to fill in the slot position or come in to spell Harrison and Wilson. And it needs to be someone with a history of production and a skillset that stands out.
Former Cardinal Christian Kirk would have been the de facto choice for this, but he was traded to the Houston Texans prior to being released. He also would have cost a decent amount.
Dortch would ultimately be the biggest bargain, and he does have plenty of skill, but the Cardinals need an upgrade in the WR room with someone who can consistently create separation and fill in somewhat of a hybrid Y/Z role.
4: Backup Quarterback
The Cardinals have not wavered in this sentiment: Kyler Murray is the franchise QB. However, it's highly unlikely that Murray will manage to get through a second full NFL season without any sort of injury trouble.
The Cardinals, if Murray goes down, have only Clayton Tune to fill in. With no disrespect to Tune, that's not a viable option if Arizona wants to win games in the event of an injury to Murray.
Bringing in either a veteran or relatively young, athletic QB with plenty of raw tools would be ideal. Someone like Justin Fields, or even Daniel Jones are worth kicking the tires on.
And even if Murray remains healthy, bringing in a legitimate QB2 could actually help elevate Murray's game, even if there's no real chance of an open QB competition happening.
3: Off-Ball Linebacker
With the departure of Kyzir White, the Cardinals clearly want to upgrade the linebacker room. While Mack Wilson Sr. was an excellent addition this past offseason, and should be set for another good year, Arizona needs some extra youth and athleticism at the position.
They're looking to bring back veteran LB Krys Barnes, but likely to serve more of a versatile role. Arizona needs someone who is both a bona fide run-stuffer and someone who can provide some coverage.
Even if they choose not to pursue a high-end LB, they at least need depth at the position. An injury to either Wilson or Barnes should he return could spell danger for a linebacking corp that's been a bit thin even with both White and Barnes healthy.
2: Offensive Line
It might not seem like it, but the offensive line has to be bolstered to maintain the Cardinals' philosophy and offensive scheme.
James Conner is an excellent back, and Murray is proficient at avoiding sacks, but Arizona's sturdy OL has been one of their biggest strengths in the past few seasons.
They already lost Will Hernandez and Jonah Williams to ACL tears. Whether either will return to Arizona (and how soon, at that) is up in the air. Additionally, both Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum are free agents.
While the Cardinals are prioritizing bringing back Brown and Beachum, and expecting some growth from young players like Isaiah Adams, investing in depth and adding a starting-caliber interior OL should be high on Ossenfort's list, especially if they want to continue running the ball as well as they have and keep Murray healthy so the aforementioned backup QB doesn't have to do too much.
1: Front Seven (DL and EDGE)
Interior, edge, all of the above, the Cardinals need pass rush and run-stuffing help in the biggest way. The Cardinals need to add top-tier talent at both EDGE and DT. While head coach Jonathan Gannon loves to rotate his defensive line, Arizona already has plenty of depth and rotational pieces.
The Cardinals will look to return Baron Browning and Roy Lopez, and possibly see a return campaign from BJ Ojulari, but they still need a game-wrecking presence, and simply buying depth pieces won't get the job done.
Getting a name like Josh Sweat or Milton Williams would go a long way to improving Arizona's pressure rate and run defense, but there are still plenty of other options.
Regardless, Ossenfort absolutely must take a big swing for an impact player along the defensive front, and it should be for an established player as well as any draft picks that might go into the unit. There's no excuse not to.