Ranking Top OL Cardinals Must Draft
What is the Arizona Cardinals’ plan for the offensive line?
Outside of Paris Johnson Jr. holding down left tackle, the rest of the four positions lack long-term solutions. More importantly, they need added competition — Especially on the strong side.
And that’s where a strong and deep 2025 NFL Draft class comes in to play.
The upcoming draft class has no shortage of trench depth on both sides of the football. For the offensive line, there are several immediate starting players inside and out.
The Cardinals will find several long-term answers here plus guys who could push and maybe even start out the gate.
My biggest interest is on the latter, as I stand firm on my belief Arizona needs to add players who can contribute this year to build off of a season a year ago in which they over achieved their expectations by a mile and a half.
Below are five players who peak my interest the most for the Cardinals to select next week. I believe all five of these guys could be long-term fixtures upfront, with some having a chance to be day one plug-in play guys.
5. Cameron Williams, Texas
If you’re looking for a toolsy project with a ton of upside, Williams is the guy for you.
The Texas right tackle has upside through the roof and is one of my personal favorite lottery tickets. Williams showed a ton of upside when he was healthy last season and especially looked good at about the midway point in the year. Texas held one of the best offenses in the nation last season, and Williams' play was a huge reason for that success.
It is important to remember, however, that Williams was a first-year starter on the strong side and had highs and lows. I called him a project earlier for a reason, even if he’s not necessarily as noteworthy of that designation than some others.
At this point, I don’t think it’s a secret to say the Cardinals need offensive line depth, especially on the right side. There’s no immediate plan for the future, but there are band-aids for 2025.
Arizona could throw Williams behind Kelvin Beachum and Jonah Williams this year and allow him plenty of time to refine himself. His future prospects are through the roof if he’s developed properly.
4. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
You can mark me down as one of the bigger fans of Jackson. Not only does he have many years of starting experience, but when asked to step up last year and kick outside to left tackle, he more than overachieved.
He played so well there, in fact, I think that move could potentially be his future. Nonetheless, he spent three years playing left guard for Ohio State and I’d rather start his career where he’s most comfortable — at least to start his pro career.
With the number of snaps and quality-to-above-average play with the Buckeyes, Jackson is someone I think all 32 teams should strongly consider adding to their trenches. I do believe he needs to stay on the left side of the line no matter what, but having a proven guard who can move to tackle isn’t something many teams can say they have.
Certainly not the Cardinals, who would be one of the biggest benefactors of adding him. Evan Brown may be listed as a starting left guard currently, and I’m totally on board with that, but he needs someone to push him. Any of the best case scenario, he could move to the right side and shore up that guard spot.
To me, Jackson is a player who could impact this team at the gate, but also proved to be a foundational piece for beyond this season. If Arizona can find him on round two, I’d give the selection and A+.
3. Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Although I love Jackson’s future prospects and potential to find the field this season, there’s no guarantees there. Ratledge, however, is someone who could be a plug-in play for this line.
The reason why is very simple: he’s a long time starter at right guard. And as we’ve stated, there is no established candidate for that spot compared to the other four.
If you’re looking for established and well-versed offensive lineman, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who fits a description more than Ratledge.
There’s no shortage of career accolades for the Bulldog stalwart. He’s a two time First-Team All-SEC player, made First-Team All-American last season, and of course was a member of both of Georgia’s national championship teams in 2021 and 2022.
High-level play combined with tons of experience sells me big time on Ratledge. And to be honest, I think it’s mullet speaks for itself as someone we can trust!
2. Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
If you’re looking for an offensive lineman who can be considered a jack of all trades then Savaiinaea is the guy for you.
Savaiinaea spent his college career between right tackle and guard. Last season, he played left tackle to show off how versatile and talented he is. Not only has he played all over the alignment, but he’s played well in each spot.
What fascinates me about Savaiinaea is despite his versatility, he’s a consensus late day two prospect. Perhaps some teams look at him as a player without a true position, but I know exactly where I want him to be: right guard.
Of the five spots on the offensive line for the Cardinals, right guard is the biggest question mark. In my opinion, there’s no clear answer for what to do at the spot. We know who the blindside blocker is, and we have, at worst, temporary solutions for left guard, center, and right tackle. But we know next to nothing about guard.
Savaiinaea would be the future of that spot beyond next season, but he may be the best option to start this year period.
1. Armand Membou, Missouri
This is the dream pick to be honest, but I have no clue if Arizona will have a chance to grab Membou without trading up. If they could find a way to make him the pick, however, it would be terrific.
Membou showed off terrific athleticism at the combine to build upon what was a terrific second half of last season and now has the attention of every franchise in the league. He’s a high upside player who was already showing off how great he can become.
The current state of the Cardinals' offensive line may not be the worst in the world, but it could be much better — Especially for beyond 2025. As we mentioned earlier, Johnson is currently the only player who can provide confidence beyond this season, and pairing him with Membou not only secures the future, but it also provides the team with bookend tackles — something we haven’t seen in the desert in a long, long time.
The Missouri product has been ascending up the board for months and may have a collision course in the folds for a top-five pick. It means that Arizona would likely need to have a dramatic trade up to secure him.
But if they’re willing to make it work, they will find me completely on board.