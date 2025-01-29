Re-Signing Starting OL Pivotal for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a few position groups to address over the next few months as the offseason arrives, as spots such as defensive line and outside linebacker will garner plenty of attention.
However, the offensive line will likely receive some sort of makeover - and rightfully so.
The Cardinals' unit protecting Kyler Murray was by no means bad in 2024, though to reach new heights moving forward, the starting five will need some work.
Spots such as left tackle (Paris Johnson Jr.) and center (Hjalte Froholdt) are locked in, though the other three spots are very much debatable for next year's regular season opener.
Right tackle Jonah Williams played just six games in 2024 due to injuries, ending the year on injured reserve with what appeared to be a pretty serious injury. Many believe he could be a cut candidate while backup Kelvin Beachum could contemplate retirement as he turns 36 this year.
Left guard Evan Brown is set to hit free agency after spending one season in the desert, and it's unknown if the Cardinals intend on bringing him back. Brown graded out as the 30th best guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Right guard Trystan Colon was No. 19.
Colon and rookie Isaiah Adams handled right guard duties for typical starter Will Hernandez, who departed early from regular season action after suffering a knee injury.
Hernandez is currently scheduled to hit the open market and will turn 30 this September. Having played three seasons in the desert, Hernandez cemented himself along Arizona's starting offensive line, and ESPN's Josh Weinfuss highlighted Hernandez as the one Cardinals free agent who can help shape the offseason:
"The Cardinals probably will rebuild a chunk of their offensive line, and Hernandez will be part of that conversation. He started five games before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury in October but is expected to be ready for training camp, if not earlier. He has established himself as a reliable, consistent presence on the line, so if Arizona brings him back, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone," he wrote.
Weinfuss is absolutely right.
Hernandez is not only consistent - he brings a streak of toughness that could only bleed into the rest of Arizona's unit. "Mijo" is also beloved in the locker room and rightfully so.
As far as fit goes, on and off the field, Hernandez has been nothing short of solid for the Cardinals. Even in spite of his injury, Arizona would do well to bring him back.