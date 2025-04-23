Report: Cardinals Looking to Trade Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals, to perhaps no surprise, are looking to move off the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the following ahead of Thursday's draft:
"A source told me today that it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cardinals trade back into the later portion of the first round to target a developmental position."
The trade interest comes as no surprise for a few reasons.
The Cardinals did well in free agency to stockpile at key positions such as interior defensive line and edge rusher, arguably their two biggest holes entering the offseason.
As a result, Arizona's widely believed to have a "best player available" approach entering the first round:
"There isn't one spot where we are like, we have to have that at 16 because we have to have someone immediately go in there," Ossenfort told AZCardinals.com previously at the NFL Owner's Meetings.
"That's always a good feeling when you don't have to force a pick. Sure there are always positions where you are like, 'Hey, we are a little deeper here.' When the perceived need for a player matches what is available at your pick, that's a slam dunk. But we're in a good spot. There isn't something we have to force."
Without a pressing need for either player or position, that opens Arizona's options up to move down the board and gain extra draft capital. The Cardinals currently have six picks in this year's draft.
Potential of trading down also comes from Ossenfort's own track record, where the now third-year GM has wheeled-and-dealed often in his prior two drafts, which includes trades made on Day 1 and 2 of festivities previously.
"I've never gone into a draft saying I want to trade back (or) I want to trade up. I think it really truly
is a matter of opportunity," said Ossenfort during his pre-draft press conference.
"We will see what happens, and I think it just comes down to weighing offers if we get offers and weighing that versus if we're going to be ready to pick a player every time our number's called. It's a gamble. If you get a call and there's an offer to move back, then you have to weigh that."
Positions to watch for Arizona to address early are cornerback, offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher and potentially receiver.
Possible teams who could move up with the Cardinals include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers or Denver Broncos.