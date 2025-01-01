49ers Reveal Starting QB vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will see a familiar face on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers come to town.
With quarterback Brock Purdy injured, the 49ers will turn to Joshua Dobbs on Sunday at State Farm Stadium according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
In relief of Purdy - who suffered a right elbow injury on Monday Night Football - Dobbs completed three-of-four passes and ran for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.
Brandon Allen also was a potential candidate to start, though Dobbs will get the nod.
Cardinals fans certainly remember him, as Dobbs started the first half of 2023 while Kyler Murray was injured. He was 1-7 with Arizona before he was sent packing to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade.
In his press conference today, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered the following on facing Dobbs:
On potentially facing 49ers QB Josh Dobbs on Sunday:
“Yeah, he was here with us, but a different system obviously. He’s got different people around him, different play callers. We’ll be ready to go. It’ll be good to see ‘Dobbsy’.”
On if he preps for the 49ers offensive system rather than Dobbs himself:
“Yeah, but the great coaches out there fit their people into that system. I know (49ers Head Coach) Kyle (Shanahan) will do that, so we have to be on it defensively because they're going to give us some different things that they can do with ‘Dobbsy’ that if we're not ready for will win the game for them. We have to have a good week of prep and a good week of execution, understanding the opponent and executing at a high level.”
On if he went back to watch film of Dobbs during his time in Arizona last season:
“Not much here. I kind of feel like a have a good feel of where he’s at, but you start looking at different things that Kyle's done with those type of players and it opens up some different play types. There's no doubt.”
Cardinals-49ers will kickoff at 2:25 PM on Sunday to conclude the regular season.