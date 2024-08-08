49ers Signing Former Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Chosen (formerly Robby/Robbie) Anderson is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Tom Pelissero:
Anderson had previously worked out for the 49ers yesterday.
San Francisco could look to bring in some extra wide receiver help with Brandon Aiyuk seemingly departing the organization, rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall struggling with injuries and even Deebo Samuel reportedly being looked at by trainers yesterday during camp.
Anderson - 31 years old - was traded to the Cardinals in October of 2022 for a sixth and seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers.
He played in nine games and caught just seven passes before being released the following offseason.
Anderson also notably started his career with the New York Jets and Panthers while also playing in nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season, where he caught a near-70 yard touchdown reception.
Anderson could very well just be camp body in San Francisco, though he's previously flashed the talents that once made him a 1,000-yard receiver back in his first season at Carolina.
Both the Cardinals and 49ers will play three preseason games before meeting in Week 5 and Week 18 of the regular season.
Arizona is coming off a 4-13 record while the 49ers lost the Super Bowl.