49ers Sweep Cardinals in Staff Predictions
The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial Week 5 NFC West battle that can see the squad either claim back some momentum or fall into a 1-4 hole to begin the year.
Both sides of the ball have tough tasks ahead of them when it comes to containing the 49ers - can Jonathan Gannon's squad come out on top?
Our staff predictions reveal.... probably not.
Cardinals vs 49ers Staff Predictions
Donnie Druin - Which Cardinals squad will show up? If we see what the Cardinals flashed in Week 2 against the Rams, we could be in business. However, Arizona’s been far too inconsistent to give any faith as road underdogs - especially against a 49ers team regardless of who suits up on the other side. Unless the Cardinals truly solved their defensive woes in one week, this could get bad. SF 30, AZ 17
Kevin Hicks - This could be something of a trap game for San Francisco - who handled a clearly inferior New England Patriots offense last week. The overall injury outlook is looking worse for them, and although the Cardinals aren’t the ‘07 Patriots, they have competed against two of the top five squads in the league this season. Expect a bounce back week for Kyler Murray, and for James Conner to make a mark, but the home field advantage and Brock Purdy’s MVP-level play this season result in the Niners pulling away in the 4th frame. SF 30, AZ 23
Jack London - it's hard to come back from a game like the one Arizona had against a Super Bowl Contender. It's not the offense I'm worried about in this game, but the defense, as Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan’s scheme had no issues putting up points last year. I don't see that changing this year, even though I expect Kyler to play better along with the whole offense. Still not enough for an Arizona win though. SF 33 AZ 21
Kyler Burd - We are now three weeks out from an offensive performance against the Rams that is looking more and more like a flash in the pan. The offense and defense have alternated periods of decency with full quarters of dysfunction. This inability to get both phases operating at once has led to two straight losses, a close one against a very good Lions squad and an abysmal, embarrassing one against the Washington Commanders and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. With as much flack as the offense has received from fans this past week, I do think Kyler Murray and the offense as a whole will look more competent, but expecting this sieve of a defense to do much against one of the most consistently good teams in the NFC is a fool’s errand. On the road, against a great roster and coach in Kyle Shanahan, I can’t see a way the Cardinals come out with a win. SF 34, AZ 21
Richard Bradshaw - The Cardinals were humiliated at home by the Commanders. To their defense, Jayden Daniels is playing like a legitimate league MVP candidate as a rookie, but there’s no excuse for the way the Washington defense bullied the Cards. I am worried about the direction of this team moving forward and a trip to The Bay to play a 49ers team that is trying to get their season back on track is not remotely ideal. Even if this game was in the desert, I’d still have the 49ers big. The Cards offense COULD rebound, but I’m not betting on it against a defense hosting Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and company. I also doubt Arizona’s defense is prepared for San Francisco’s almighty offense. I got the Niners big in this one. SF 38, AZ 10