Season-Ending Injury Forces Cardinals to Make Moves

The Arizona Cardinals made the following moves after losing a team captain.

Donnie Druin

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Travis Vokolek (81) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves on Wednesday:

  • Placed Joey Blount on Injured Reserve
  • Signed Simi Fehoko to Active Roster
  • Signed Channing Tindall to Practice Squad

This comes after Blount was ruled out for a concussion in Week 1's win over the New Orleans Saints on the same play that rookie linebacker Cody Simon also departed with a similar injury.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday Blount was still going through concussion protocol before revealing today he was out for the year with a neck injury.

"Captain too. That's tough - it's part of the game but it never gets easy," Gannon said during his Wednesday media availability.

"Some guys are gonna have to step up and assume his role. But I feel good about it. He played a lot, he wore a lot of hats on game day so we're gonna have to figure that out. But guys are ready to assume the role and step in and play well."

More on Channing Tindall

Arizona Cardinals LB Channing Tindal
From the Cardinals' media relations team:

"Tindall (6-2, 236) played 44 games over the past three seasons with the Dolphins after entering the league with Miami as a third-round selection (102nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft from Georgia. During his time in Miami, he had 12 special teams tackles and six tackles on defense. The 25-year old Tindall appeared in 16 games as a rookie in 2022, all 17 games in 2023 and 11 games last year. He also played in two postseason contests with the Dolphins."

Tindall was one of five players worked out by the Cardinals yesterday - which you can read more about here.

Arizona Cardinals WR Simi Fehok
Many thought the Cardinals would have initially had Fehoko on the active roster to begin the season, though he was one of a handful of surprise cuts made by Arizona.

Fehoko displayed special teams prowess during the preseason while also making the most of his offensive opportunities.

The Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 2,

"Home opener versus Carolina. Week 2 so we're obviously on to them right now. I don't live in the past, but if you look back at that game last year, we did not play our brand of ball, so that was talked about," said Gannon.

"They're a good football team coming here. They got some premium players. They're hard to defend. So we got to work cut out for us."

