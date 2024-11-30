Seahawks CB Fined for Celebration vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Seattle Seahawks CB Coby Bryant has been fined for his celebration on a pick-six against the Arizona Cardinals last week.
Bryant intercepted a Kyler Murray pass in the third quarter and returned it all the way for a touchdown, jumping into the end zone and grabbing his crotch (an ode to Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch) while turning the game in Seattle's favor in the process.
The fine is worth $6,594 per to Tom Pelissero. The fine officially was for "Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gestures)" according to the league.
The play ultimately pushed the Seahawks to a key victory that saw Seattle leapfrog Arizona for the top spot in the NFC West. While both teams are tied at 6-5, the Seahawks have first place thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Bryant, after the game, talking about the celebration:
“Actually, I talk to my dad and my brother before every game and I just sensed the energy from those two before the game, and I told them once I get a pick-six I was doing it, because we’re playing the Cardinals and everything.”
Kyler Murray - also after the game - on the interception, which pushed Seattle up 13-3 after turning the ball over in Seahawks territory:
"The play that we successfully have run here in the past, 21 did a good job of redirecting. Obviously he's a good player with good feel. So he made it tough to get the corner. Once I found out I wasn't going to get the corner, obviously that's on me, it's on me. It's on me. Cant give them seven points, especially when our defense is playing the way that they're playing. I feel like if I don't do that, we're in the game four quarters because that's the way it was trending. Defense was battling their ass off doing everything we needed for them to do to win the game. Offensively we got to be better. We didn't hold the ball to finish in the red zone."
The two sides will see each other in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium.