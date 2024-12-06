Seahawks Downgrade Key Starters on Injury Report vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have released their Thursday practice report.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
Full - Kelvin Beachum (rest)
Limited - Kei'Trel Clark (illness), Elijah Jones (ankle), Naquon Jones (elbow), Darius Robinson (calf) and Dante Stills (back)
Clark and the two Jones' were new additions from yesterday to Thursday. Clark was given the team's Pat Tillman practice squad player of the week honor by head coach Jonathan Gannon while Elijah Jones was designated to return from injured reserve after not playing all season.
Beachum was back from a rest day and was a full participant, a good sign for his availability moving into the weekend.
Stills and Robinson were limited with their respective injuries for a second straight day.
The Seahawks' fully loaded injury report did see some good news, as a handful of guys were upgraded from Wednesday to Thursday.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report
DNP - Leonard Williams (foot), Jonathan Hankins (rest), DK Metcalf (shoulder), Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf)
Limited - Michael Dickson (back), Brady Russell (foot)
Full - Coby Bryant (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (elbow), Noah Fant (groin), AJ Finley (ankle), Stone Forsythe (hand), Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), Riq Woolen (ankle) Tyler Lockett (rest), Abraham Lucas (knee), Jarran Reed (rest), Laken Tomlinson (rest) and Ernest Jones (knee)
All of Lockett, Lucas, Reed, Tomlinson and Jones saw upgrades for Seattle While Hankins, Metcalf and Walker were both downgraded on Thursday.
Missing Metcalf and Walker would be massive blows for Seattle's offense ahead of arguably the biggest matchup for the two NFC West sides at State Farm Stadium - a downgrade this late in the week is certainly not a good sign for their status.
The two teams will practice once more on Friday before listing players as questionable, out or doubtful.