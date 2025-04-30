Should Cardinals Bring Back Veteran OL?
The Arizona Cardinals added seven players in the NFL Draft, but only one was an offensive player. That player was Hayden Conner, a guard out of Texas.
But do they need more help along the interior O-line?
The Cardinals' offensive line has morphed from a weakness to a strength under Monti Ossenfort, Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing. Despite not necessarily boasting the most talented group of players, there has been plenty of cohesion.
Arizona's big men up front have been excellent in recent years, both in run-blocking and in protecting QB Kyler Murray.
But the Cardinals are entering a 2025 season with a bit of a question mark along that unit. They returned Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum, but they are missing a second legitimate starting-caliber interior OL. Simply out, they need another guard, and one who can be relied upon.
They likely expect a jump from second-year OL Isaiah Adams, but that cannot be counted on. Conner was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and, barring a spectacular training camp, probably won't be in the starting mix.
There are some external free agent options (mainly seasoned veterans), but there is one player that is a bit of an intruiging candidate: former Cardinals starter Will Hernandez.
Hernandez was excellent in his time in Arizona. He started all 17 games in 2023, and was on pace to do the same in 2025, performing at his highest level to date.
But then came the elephant in the room — a torn ACL claimed the majority of 2025, and set him up for future uncertainty. He suffered the injury in early October, so it's not out of the question to see him play a majority of games in 2025, regardless of where he ends up.
The question is, would he be able to ramp up quickly enough to perform at a starter's pace in the early season? Rehabs from an ACL injury (especially for big men) can take more than a full year, so Hernandez's services could only be available for half a season.
On a cheap, perhaps one-year deal, Hernandez is a guy that would bring a veteran leadership to an interior OL group full of younger players. Perhaps his value would exceed what he could do on the field.
In truth, it does seem likely that Hernandez's time in the desert is done, but for a reasonable financial commitment, he could be the final gear in the high-functioning machine that is Arizona's O-line.