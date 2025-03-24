Should Cardinals Reunite with Former Pro Bowler?
The Arizona Cardinals have already made a pair of marquee additions to their defensive line, shoring up what was far and away the weakest position group on the team.
GM Monti Ossenfort used the mass of cap space available to him, and spent big on DL solutions like EDGE Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson.
They also re-signed a variety of in-house options, and expect development out of some of their young pass rushers and DL.
But Jonathan Gannon loves to rotate defenders, and another big, run-stuffing DT might be a helpful boost - especially if he comes somewhat cheap.
And who is he? DT Calais Campbell. Cardinals fans know him well, for his nine impressive seasons and two Pro Bowl berths with the Cardinals in the 2010s. Of course, that was at DE.
He departed at age 30, and somehow hasn't missed a single step since then. While Campbell might not have the same speed and explosiveness off the line, he's still in good shape, can fill any number of gaps, and is a force of raw strength. He's transitioned from an edge defender to more of an interior role in recent seasons.
Despite entering his age-39 season, Campbell has never missed more than five games in a season, and has played and started all 17 games in back-to-back seasons with the Falcons and Dolphins in 2023 and 2024.
He racked up 52 total tackles and five sacks in 2024, including 12 TFLs. As a run-stuffer, he was given an elite 85.9 PFF grade, with a still-high 82.3 overall grade. Those grades have remained consistently high, regardless of what team he's played on, and his statistical results have followed.
To do that at his age is impressive, but that number aside, he's still a genuinely great player, and a good impact on whatever locker room he's a part of.
Granted, he's definitely not the archetype of player Ossenfort has targeted. One cannot deny his high age. The Cardinals are much more draft-and-develop focused, and they have already added to their DL.
But since Campbell is nearing 40, his cost would likely be somewhat affordable. PFF projects a one-year deal worth $3 million. That might be significantly lowballing a perennial Pro Bowler, but it's unlikely he'd come anywhere close to breaking the bank.
Rotating Campbell in with Tomlinson and young DL Darius Robinson might be a move that can raise the floor of Arizona's DL even further - he'd certainly provide a massive boost to a run defense that has struggled greatly in recent seasons.
Yes, maybe this is just a delusional pipe dream, reminiscing on the glory days of Arizona's defense. But Campbell is a true professional, an agelessly excellent player, and would be both affordable and durable while helping fill a need that hasn't been entirely filled even with recent signings.
If anything, it would provide Ossenfort the option to look at a pure pass rusher, or even another position in the draft. Maybe it allows the Cardinals to get a trade done with their 16th overall pick.
Campbell is at least worth a look; he certainly wouldn't make the defense worse.