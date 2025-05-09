Should Cardinals Target Veteran WR?
The Arizona Cardinals could still use another threat in their lackluster passing offense heading into 2025. Though they expect big things out of the likes of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, the latter two have not produced for volume.
Part of these struggles can be rightfully placed on some poor QB play by Kyler Murray at inopportune moments, and some inconsistencies across the board with regard to offensive scheme and utilization of weapons.
However, the Cardinals could use both veteran leadership and improved depth in their WR room, and a new option was recently made available.
WR Gabe Davis was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after just one season — a move that came as a bit of a surprise. Davis had an injury-plagued 2024 season, and didn't produce much, but still provided some value to Trevor Lawrence and the offense.
But would he be a fit for the Cardinals?
Davis profiles as the right archetype of WR for Monti Ossenfort. He's 6-foot-3, has plenty of physical size and is still just 26 years old, despite entering his sixth NFL season in 2025.
While he was never a true X receiver (a position that is not needed by the Cardinals), Davis produced well in his four years with the Bills. He put up 836 and 746 yards respectively in 2022 and 2023, and has found the end zone at least six times every year except 2024.
And he's got plenty of big play ability. Once again with the exception of an anomalous 2024, Davis put up over 15 yards per reception in each of his prior four seasons. While his targets were never that of a true workhorse WR, he made the absolute most of those opportunities, and was both a big-play threat and a red zone threat.
Now, the glaring issue with Davis is the fact that it was recently reported he was released with a failed physical designation, per insider Tom Pelissero. The specific problem area is unknown.
While the medicals could be a sticking point, the Cardinals could absolutely use a player like Davis. Even if Harrison and McBride take up most of the targets and yardage, an experienced, scrappy WR that fits both the description and need the Cardinals have.
At worst, Davis could be depth behind Wilson as the third outside WR option. At best, he brings explosiveness to a passing game that could barely move the ball more than 10 yards downfield in 2024. If his health isn't too egregious of an obstacle, Davis would be worth a look, at the very least.