SIGNED: Cardinals Extend Trey McBride
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially announced a four-year extension for tight end Trey McBride.
Ian Rapoport is reporting the extension is a four-year, $76 million contract.
McBride has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league after being drafted as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Last season, McBride earned Pro Bowl honors after registering 111 receptions for 1,146 yards.
McBride became extension eligible this offseason, and there was hope the Cardinals would retain one of the game's brightest young talents and avoid any unnecessary contract drama moving into the future.
Mission accomplished for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.
More highlights from McBride's short career - provided by the Cardinals' media relations staff:
- McBride set the franchise record for most receptions in a season by a tight end in consecutive seasons (81 in 2023, 111 in 2024). His 111 catches in 2024 were also the second most in team history regardless of position (DeAndre Hopkins – 115 in 2020) and the fourth-highest single-season total by a TE in NFL history.
- He finished second among NFL tight ends in both receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,146) in 2024. McBride finished just one reception and 48 receiving yards behind Raiders TE Brock Bowers (112 receptions for 1,194 yards) despite playing in one fewer game.
- His 221 career receptions are the most by a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history, surpassing the previous record of 216 set by 49ers TE George Kittle (2017-19). In team annals, only All-Pro WRs Anquan Boldin (259) and Larry Fitzgerald (230) had more receptions in their first three seasons.
- McBride had five games with 10+ catches in the past two seasons, a feat that previously had never been reached by a Cards tight end.
- Last year, McBride became the first tight end in NFL history and the first Cardinal ever – regardless of position – to have 12+ catches in consecutive games. With three games of 12+ catches in 2024, only All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb (4 in 2023) and HOFer Cris Carter (4 in 1995) had more such games in a season than McBride.
- He had three games with 120+ receiving yards in 2024. Only Travis Kelce (4 in 2020) and Tony Gonzalez (4 in 2005) had more such games in a season in NFL history among tight ends.