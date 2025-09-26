Social Media Loves Arizona Cardinals' Special Field, Uniforms
GLENDALE -- We can confirm the Arizona Cardinals' field looks superb ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
The Cardinals, debuting their special rivalry uniforms, also changed their field up a bit.
Midfield features their updated Cardinals logo with the desert/sand specs while the endzones feature the state flag.
Social Media Loves Cardinals Field Ahead of Thursday Night Football
"Confirmed: the Cardinals have dropped the best-looking field in the NFL," said Zach Cohen on X.
The field - and uniform - look so good people believe the Cardinals should have rebranded to the new threads full-time:
"The guys fumbled so bad not making this the theme of your last rebrand," said Zack Rofino. Mike E.P. also added, "Everyone in AZ would agree this should have been on the uni’s permanently."
"Not even a Cards fan, but I’m here to tell you these are perfection. Well done," Paul Driscoll said.
J.J. Watt probably wishes he could play on the field - and the Cardinals probably wouldn't say no.
As for the actual uniforms themselves - they look pretty solid.
More on Cardinals Rivalry Uniforms
The NFC West and AFC East divisions helped debut the new series rolled out by Nike and the NFL, which will eventually spread throughout the rest of the league.
According to the press release, the uniforms will become part of each team's home rotation for the next three years.
"We are thrilled to be part of the new Rivalries program and thank the NFL and Nike for including us in this inaugural group," owner Michael Bidwill said.
"The design elements of the Cardinals Rivalries uniforms reflect the strength and toughness required to thrive in the desert and celebrate the passion and perseverance that define us. Coincidentally, a couple days ago so many people saw the power, speed and ferocity of the Arizona sandstorm that is such an integral part of our Rivalries uniform design and a fitting metaphor for our identity as a team and a region.
"When we wear these Rivalries uniforms for the first time on September 25 against the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, I hope Cardinals fans see them as a true embodiment of our team, our fan base and the spirit of Arizona that we proudly represent.”
Between the field and threads, the Cardinals can consider this a major win.