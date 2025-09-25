Staff Predictions: Cardinals Host Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 4 activities.
The Seahawks are favorites entering tonight - though both sides enter tonight fairly banged up.
Predictions for a big primetime matchup in the NFC West:
Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) SEA 24, AZ 13.
The Cardinals are struggling on the offensive side of the ball and are now down their top weapon in James Conner for the season. Arizona, quite frankly, is a mess on offense with no clear resolution in sight - especially on a short week.
Is this the week things get figured out? Seattle, the No. 1 team in DVOA rankings, will have a major say in that.
Sam Dehring (@sam_dehring68) SEA 20, AZ 13
I don’t anticipate this game being super high scoring, and losing James Conner is going to be a big blow for them. The Cardinals have a decent amount of holes. This could definitely be a game where they start to turn things around.
But I don’t think that will be the case. I think Seattle walks away with the wind in this one.
Kyler Burd (@AZCard_BurdsEye) SEA 31, AZ 17
It feels unlikely that a short week will be the one in which the Cardinals figure out their systemic issues on offense. Seattle’s defense has looked significantly better than expected and they have proven over the first three weeks that scoring is not an issue for them.
The division rivalry is always unpredictable so it is possible that Arizona gets something going, especially if the defense continues showing up in a big way, and snags a critical win. Sadly, I am not banking on that.
Richie Bradshaw (@RichieBradz36) SEA 27, AZ 17
If the Cardinals aren’t fully prepared for this matchup, we could be staring at a blowout. Arizona is short handed across the board due to injuries, and an already struggling run game just lost James Conner. Add in a short week and this game looks impossible. The Seahawks are humming right now, too, and Sam Darnold’s connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba is as good as any QB/WR combo across the league.
Seattle is primed to crush Arizona, but perhaps the Cardinals can find a way to get the win with great coaching. Unfortunately, I don’t think that will be enough against a Seahawks team built to exploit all of the Cardinals’ weaknesses.
Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) AZ 24, SEA 21
I guess I’ll be the only one to go with the Cardinals here, as I’m a believer that this team can bounce back after a tough loss in Week 3. The offense needs to be better, and I think it will. Losing James Conner is major, but I think Trey Benson will step into the role and execute. On defense, Arizona played well last week and I expect the Cardinals to be able to limit what Sam Darnold is able to.
That’s been Seattle’s biggest threat on offense, as the running game hasn’t been awesome thus far. It’ll all come down to the offense for Arizona though. I mentioned that I think the Cardinals will improve with Kyler leading the way, and I stand by that. It won’t necessarily be pretty all the time, but I think they do just enough to sneak out of Thursday night with a win.