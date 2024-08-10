Storylines to Watch as Cardinals Begin Preseason
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin their preseason campaign later today against the New Orleans Saints.
Welcome back, football.
It feels like just yesterday we were reporting on free agent moves, what the team could do in the draft, and how Arizona could possibly lineup in 2024.
In the blink of an eye, we got through mini-camp, OTA's and now training camp (you can read our takeaways from camp here).
Next is the preseason, where the Cardinals will see live action for the next three weeks ahead of their Week 1 regular season test in Buffalo.
Here's what to watch for as we begin the next stage in the cycle of NFL football:
Cardinals Storylines to Watch in Preseason Week 1
QB2 Battle
Kyler Murray is the obvious starter, and as the Cardinals continue their evaluations on who will be his backup, Arizona won't play Murray at all over the next three weeks.
That gives ample opportunity for either Desmond Ridder or Clayton Tune to emerge, as both will see plenty of time to establish themselves as the go-to guy if Murray is forced to miss action once again.
Many thought Ridder would be the man after the Cardinals acquired him via trade from the Atlanta Falcons over the summer.
"You can't take those reps for granted. You got to go out there and play every play like it's your last one," Ridder said ahead of Saturday's opener.
"You never know what's going to happen in that play. Just to be able to go out there, have fun, come out of there with a win and hopefully play some good football."
Tune - who is heading into his second year in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system - says he feels much better with his rookie season behind him.
"I feel good about where I'm at," Tune said earlier this week.
"I feel like I've put in a good body of work. There's still work to be done - there will be for as long as I'm playing. I feel good and I just need to continue to get better and make strides and put myself in a good position."
Neither have looked particularly impressive in training camp thus far - we'll see if Tune or Ridder can put themselves ahead against New Orleans.
Which RB Will Emerge Behind James Conner?
James Conner is the undisputed No. 1 option in Arizona and that isn't changing anytime soon.
How the deck is shuffled behind him remains to be seen.
It was assumed that rookie running back Trey Benson would grab the RB2 job after being made the second back taken in the draft, thought that's not quite the case entering preseason play.
That's not a poor indictment on Benson - who didn't quite shined in camp - but more so an overall deep running back room.
Emari Demercado took a big step forward and received plenty of praise (and time with the first team) as a result.
"He's big enough and has the toughness to step into a gap and stone somebody," Gannon said of Demercado. "That's a luxury."
DeeJay Dallas and Michael Carter might have something to say, too.
Will Arizona keep five running backs? It feels unlikely, and thus everybody behind Conner needs to show themselves in a positive light beginning today.
How Rookies Acclimate
All eyes will be on Marvin Harrison Jr. and every route he takes tonight, though the team has plenty more rookies to watch in tonight's opener.
We previously touched on Benson, though a guy such as Xavier Weaver has gotten some hype through camp and will certainly see opportunities on special teams.
Tip Reiman may be able to showcase himself as a pass catcher tonight while Isaiah Adams and Christian Jones are likely to see time along the offensive line protecting Tune and Ridder.
On the other side of the ball, Darius Robinson had a strong training camp and will look to show that wasn't just a fluke. With BJ Ojulari down for the season, now is a good opportunity for Xavier Thomas to make a name for himself.
Max Melton has been getting first team reps at corner but has missed a few practices as of late. He, Jaden Davis and Elijah Jones will get to see what it's like covering NFL receivers tonight.
The same goes for even a prestigious rookie such as Harrison on the other side of the ball.
"I think the players react a lot quicker in this game - they're a little bit smarter than at the college level. I will say seeing Budda [Baker] fly across the field is a little different than what I'm used to, just how he goes out there and makes plays," said Harrison earlier in camp.
It's their first taste of an actual league game, it will be fun to watch who steps up right out of the gate.
Which Depth Pieces Emerge From DL/CB Room?
We know the concerns with both the DL and CB groups, and those are valid as we walk deeper into the 2024.
Still, there's established starters along both with some young talent via the draft that could make a splash from Day 1 - though the Cardinals will need unsung heros in each room to emerge.
In the trenches, that could be a guy like Roy Lopez or Dante Stills. In the secondary, that could be Kei'Trel Clark or the newly signed Delonte Hood.
“I'm excited about it,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said on his cornerback room. “I think there's a lot of guys that can play.”
It doesn't matter who - the Cardinals simply need somebody to make the jump.
We could see the first step tonight.