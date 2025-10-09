Struggling Cardinals Have NFL's Toughest Remaining Schedule
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the next portion of their schedule with quite the daunting task ahead.
The Cardinals, who are losers of three straight, now travel to Indianapolis to battle a Colts squad that's put up 40 points in their last two of three games before returning and hosting Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers.
Arizona, realistically, could be 2-5 entering their bye week - and the tough sledding doesn't stop there.
According to Tankathon, the Cardinals are tied for the toughest strength of schedule remaining in 2025.
Cardinals Forced to Navigate Tough Schedule
With a combined winning percentage of .621 with their remaining opponents, the Cardinals and New York Giants are tied atop the league.
The beginning of Arizona's schedule was the easiest in the NFL to this point according to ESPN's FPI.
Many had hoped the Cardinals would have entered the second stretch of the season with wins stockpiled, though Arizona simply hasn't been able to handles business.
“I know what we have to control to give ourselves a chance to win. We've done that better in certain games than other games. That has to stay consistent. Then I think that looking at each week what we do well and what the opponent does well, we just have to continue to exploit that," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"In my opinion as a coach, we can always do a better job of that (of) how we set things up. Then ultimately coach it and (make sure) the players understand it and go out and execute it. The old adage of coaching better and playing better, its coach speak, but it's the truth. If you ask anybody, it really is the truth, so (we) just have to be on those details.”
Cardinals Remaining Schedule
Week 6: AT Indianapolis Colts (4-1)
Week 7: VS Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: AT Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1)
Week 10: AT Seattle Seahawks (3-2)
Week 11: VS San Francisco 49ers (2-3)
Week 12: VS Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)
Week 13: AT Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)
Week 14: VS Los Angeles Rams (3-2)
Week 15: AT Houston Texans (2-3)
Week 16: VS Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
Week 17: AT Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
Week 18: AT Los Angeles Rams (3-2)
The Cardinals are projected by ESPN to have the tenth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The season is far from over, and there's plenty of football left to be played - though it's clear the Cardinals will need to right the ship sooner rather than later in order to salvage the season.