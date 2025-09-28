Struggling Cardinals Hopeful to Turn Things Around
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 2-2 on the year following another loss via last-second field goal in the NFC West - this week's iteration coming by way of the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing streak into the weekend - though optimism still remains.
Cardinals Hopeful to Figure it Out
“I'm optimistic. I know what we have in that locker room and I know the guys that we got in the locker room and what type of players we have, coaches, everybody. I know people think (that) the world's ending, but it's not," Kyler Murray said after the Thursday night loss.
"We have to go back to work and be better.”
That was exactly the plan laid out by head coach Jonathan Gannon, who used the term "mini-bye" to describe this weekend.
“One question somebody asked me yesterday … I kind of smirked at it. ‘Does this deflate your team losing twice how we’ve just lost?’ My mind went to it honestly will give us a shot of adrenaline. I’m speaking from my own personal belief and feeling of when you lose like that you know you’re close," Gannon said Friday (h/t Arizona Sports).
“Not that our sense of urgency isn’t there, but it makes you really focus in on the things that we have to do better to not have the result that we’re getting. Our guys will bounce back. They’ll be ready to go on Monday.”
Gannon knows the season isn't over - though some changes have to be made in order to right the ship.
"I just told them I appreciate the resiliency that's there. No one has their head down. Everyone believes we can win. We're not doing enough in all three phases to win these games, and that's very clear. I just told them they need to get rested up this weekend," said Gannon immediately after the game.
"That's tough to play two games like that—everybody has to do it. Seattle played well, (I) give them credit. (We) have to get rested up, reset our mind and our body and then come back to Monday and get better at playing football. Three phases really for now four games (in), (that's) a pretty good sample size. We just haven't put it together like I think we're capable of putting it together.
"Those are just words. It's my job to make sure that we put it together, so that's what we'll be working on.”
Hope isn't hard to come by at the team facility - but we'll see if that sparks something greater.