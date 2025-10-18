Super Bowl Champ Slams Kyler Murray's Leadership
ARIZONA -- Even in year seven, questions surrounding Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray continue.
His play between the hashes and how he carries himself outside of the white lines has led Murray to be not only one of the more polarizing players in Valley sports, but also the league.
Recently, Murray's leadership during the Cardinals' 2-4 start has been under fire - especially in the opinion of Andrew Whitworth, current analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football and former NFL lineman with multiple All Pro and Pro Bowl appearances with a Super Bowl ring to pair.
Kyler Murray Again Under Fire for Leadership
"Murray doesn't bring it to me. I just think Kyler Murray doesn't bring it. To me - it's not like I'm not a fan of the human being - just on the football field and in that position and at the helm, I don't see enough moments where he's the guy in people's ears," Whitworth said on his podcast Fitz & Whit with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
"He's the guy leading the football team, speaking life into who they are. I think if even the play that you brought up with [Emari] Demercado, why is it Paris Johnson that's sitting there talking to that guy? You are the franchise quarterback.
"If there's anybody that should be in that circle, it should be you making sure that Demercado knows you're still going to need him to win this game. We got to be in this thing like - I don't understand why you're not in the circle there talking to this guy who's upset, and clearly distraught. Yeah, you're going to say, oh, man, that was one time. No, there's countless moments.
"So I'm not bagging on him as a football player. I'm bagging on him as a leader. And I just don't see it. I don't see the energy, I don't see the positivity, I don't see him being the driving force to why this football team is going to go win a championship or do something special. For that reason, I'm not big on him."
Full clip:
Murray is no stranger to criticism - which has seemingly been rampant since he entered the league as a Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick.
Jokes about the study clause in his massive contract extension and his affinity for video games persist to this day, especially when the team isn't performing well.
The early returns in 2025 haven't helped Murray between average quarterback play and injuries.
His leadership style can't exactly be described as vocal - though Murray insists he's grown and matured in massive ways since landing in Arizona.
Whitworth clearly disagrees.