Surprise Cardinals 2025 'X-Factor' Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals' roster is full of talent, but it may not be the expected talent that has the ability to push them over the edge of playoff contention in the 2025 season.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman ranked each NFL roster, placing the Cardinals at a disappointing 19 out of 32. They also, however, discussed one player from each team that could be an "x-factor" heading into the 2025 season.
For the Arizona Cardinals, it wasn't Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride or even Kyler Murray. It was a different pass-catcher — one whose potential has yet to be fully realized: WR Michael Wilson.
Here's what the PFF duo had to say about Wilson:
"Marvin Harrison Jr. could soon be a star, and Trey McBride is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The Cardinals need one more dynamic receiving weapon, though, and Wilson is the player they’re counting on. His 64.5 PFF receiving grade last season represents a slight decline from his rookie season in 2023. He also recorded fewer than 60 receiving yards in every game after Week 5 in 2024. If Wilson can break out in Year 3, Arizona’s offense could be a serious two-dimensional threat."
Wilson is certainly a name to watch on Arizona's roster in the coming season. Though the Stanford product has struggled with both separation and injury issues, he provides an excellent set of skills when utilized properly
At a sturdy 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Wilson has an ability to make circus catches and highpoint the football over defenders. He may not be the fastest or more agile player on the field, but he is excellent in red zone and goal line situations, and has big-play ability that has yet to be fully recognized by the NFL.
Wilson recorded 548 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, despite playing 16 of 17 games. He was bit by an injury issue in 2023, missing four games, but he put up 565 yards on 14.9 yards per reception two seasons ago.