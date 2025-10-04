Titans Activate Offensive Weapon Ahead of Cardinals Matchup
The Arizona Cardinals will have to account for another weapon on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans are activating running back Tyjae Spears from injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 clash against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Spears had missed the first four weeks with an ankle injury.
The Titans, 0-4, are getting a boost to a backfield that already includes Tony Pollard. Tennessee has one of the league's worst rushing offenses at 87 yards per game, which is fifth-worst in the NFL.
Spears scored four touchdowns last season. He was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week, so his activation was expected soon - if not this week.
Cardinals Can't Underestimate Titans
Despite being among the heaviest favorites in Week 5, the Cardinals aren't paying too much attention to Tennessee's 0-4 record.
"I laugh. Talk to people around the league and even us, you're a couple plays away from your record being significantly different, better or worse. That's reality in the NFL," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I talked to the team today, not to slight college football, but this is not a 0-4 college football team that has no chance of winning. Everybody in the NFL has a chance to win every game. They've got really good players, really good coaches and we have to play, like I've said, probably our best game to get a win.”
Titans Desperate to Turn Things Around
Cam Ward might disagree with Gannon's sentiments, offering quite the message to reporters after last Sunday:
"If we keeping a buck right now, we ass," Ward said after their Week 4 loss (h/t CBS). "We 0-4. At this point we got nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our f---ing games and we've yet to do anything. So we have to lock in. Especially myself. From the offensive line, from the defensive line, from the special teams to all three phases we have to play together. We have not played together this year yet ..."
Ward, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, will have a tough task ahead of him on Sunday with a Cardinals front seven that's been fairly stout to begin the year - yet Arizona's secondary is a bit banged up.
Spears' activation is only good news for the Titans, though it might be a stretch to imagine his presence will make a dramatic difference on Sunday.