These 2 Factors Could Ruin Arizona Cardinals’ Offense in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of pressure riding on their offense in 2025. If they’re not careful, things could get derailed very easily.
Granted, it’s fair to say that Arizona’s defense has a higher level of expectation with regard to how much talent has been added and how much of an investment GM Monti Ossenfort has made to that side of the ball.
But ultimately, while the defense does figure to be at least an above-average NFL unit for the first time in years, it’s the offense that will need to execute and maintain consistency if the Cardinals want to sniff the postseason.
There’s plenty of potential in Arizona’s offense, sure. But these two factors could ultimately spell death for those playoff hopes:
1: Arizona Cardinals Offense Sustains Key Injuries
Injuries are a part of football and cannot be avoided for the entire entirety of a tough 17-game schedule.
But the Cardinals do not possess as much offensive depth as they might need to weather significant injury to that side of the football.
Whether it’s injuries piling up, or significant loss of key playmakers, health is always of crucial importance to NFL contenders.
If the Cardinals were to (football gods forbid) lose any one of Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, Paris Johnson Jr. or even Marvin Harrison Jr. for significant time, the offensive output could not only be significantly dampened, but possibly even crushed below necessary operating levels.
2: Arizona Cardinals Are Schematically Rigid
Arizona’s offensive woes in 2024 could not necessarily be purely hung on the shoulders of one particular individual. Inconsistency was a group effort.
But schematically, there were times at which it seemed that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was averse to opening up the playbook and getting away from a somewhat one-dimensional game plan.
This is not to say Petzing’s scheme was a total failure, as it was very productive at times (particularly in the run game), but predictability is not a virtue in the NFL.
Petzing will need to find a way to diversify his looks, while also utilizing players like Harrison to their strengths rather than limiting them.
It will be on everyone to execute. Murray will need to be more consistent. Harrison and some of the other younger offensive playmaker will need to step up.
But ultimately, the Cardinals’ future may depend on how willing they are to take some risks in 2025.
if the defense does it its part, the offense will need to reciprocate.