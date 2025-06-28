Arizona Cardinals Predicted to Take Massive Leap in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals are coming into their own after what appears to be a successful offseason. A plethora of added defensive talent should change the trajectory of Arizona's ability to compete with some of the toughest teams in the NFL.
Playing in the gauntlet that is the NFC West has both its pros and cons. The Cardinals will face stiffer competition and will be more battle-tested should a playoff berth be in the cards. But it also means there will be six games on the schedule that could be a serious challenge.
The Athletic: Arizona Cardinals Can Reach 10 Wins
According to The Athletic's Jacob Robinson, improvement in 2025 is to be expected. In fact, Robinson is extremely high on the Cardinals' ability to contend, given their offseason additions.
"After acing the offseason, this is the most talented roster Arizona has fielded since 2015, when Carson Palmer led a 13-3 finish. That’s not a realistic record for 2025, but a 10-win season is within reach of a team that’s doubled its win total in each year under Gannon. (This division, already competitive, could be improved across the board.)" Robinson wrote.
It feels hasty to call 10 wins an expectation, but it does feel like the natural next step in the progression of the franchise. After Gannon's squad won four games in 2023 and improved to eight in 2024 (with a few left on the table), anything less than a 9-11 win season would be a letdown.
The question is: just how much better has the Cardinals' defense gotten?
"The Cardinals quietly finished top 12 in both points scored and total yards, but their defense was average. Their 2025 draft might have fixed that, with their first five picks on defense, including DT Walter Nolen and CB Will Johnson, both of whom are expected to contribute immediately. Add in free-agent signings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DT Calais Campbell and edge Josh Sweat, and this defense is now a strength," Robinson writes.
While the offense does continue to be a point of inconsistency, there's no doubt that Arizona's defensive floor has skyrocketed. Maybe they don't find a way to perform at the level of a top-10 defense, but they have the talent to at least hover around NFL average.
What they have now is depth, as well as a handful of premier starting-caliber defenders. If some of the young rookies and second-year players begin to realize their potential, Arizona's defense could carry them to a very successful 2025.