Trade Pitch Sees Cardinals Part Ways With Kyler Murray in Favor of Young Quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray played the entirety of the 2024 season, a feat he hadn't accomplished since 2020.
Injuries have plagued the early stages of Murray's career. Entering the season, the 28-year-old quarterback will be at his healthiest point since 2021, though. He's finally making a full recovery from his torn ACL in 2022.
Needless to say, Murray's level of play should rise this year. The Cardinals should be able to take a step forward as their signal-caller aims to return to form.
An improved roster, combined with the ascension of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could have a hand in a better record in 2025, too.
Coming off an 8-9 finish, the Cardinals need more from their lead players if they are going to be a playoff team. With Murray set to be 28-years-old, should Arizona make a blockbuster move and shift towards a more youthful quarterback?
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin pitches a scenario where the Cardinals deal Murray to the Carolina Panthers to land young quarterback Bryce Young. In the trade, Arizona would also receive a third-round draft pick alongside the former No. 1 overall selection.
"Murray may still be eyeing a true breakout, but he fits the profile of a Dave Canales project as a gifted but unsteady veteran; Canales, remember, all but got the Panthers job thanks to his revival of both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield," Benjamin wrote. "And Arizona? They're still finding their bearings under Jonathan Gannon, so is it really that much of a risk to go from Murray to Young, who ended 2024 with conviction? Maybe a move to the desert could truly spark his growth."
For the Cardinals, this would set them back in terms of production under center. Murray is more proven than Young. The Panthers, in this scenario, would likely take winning right now much more seriously.
Arizona would also open up even more cap flexibility to build around Young, Harrison Jr. and the rest of the squad in this hypothetical.
While the Cardinals might be inclined to make this move and bank on Young's development, there's not much upside for the Panthers here.
At Murray's peak, he was an MVP-caliber player. That level of play wasn't sustained, though, as injuries got in the way. If Carolina could guarantee that production, they would certainly be okay striking the deal. It's not guaranteed, though.
Dave Canales, while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helped former Oklahoma product Baker Mayfield revive his NFL career. Could he do the same with Murray, while Young gets a fresh start to try and reach his potential?
This trade, of course, is a steep hypothetical, but it's a fun one.