Cardinals Camp Notebook: Defense Dominates As Pads Come On
GLENDALE -- Through one padded practice, the Arizona Cardinals' defense looks as good as advertised.
Even missing the likes of Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari, Bilal Nichols, Starling Thomas and Jaden Davis, the Cardinals' defense stole the show today - much to the dismay of quarterback Kyler Murray, who tossed Arizona's first interception of camp on Day 5.
"Camp's been good. So far. Today was - we haven't had a bad day till today. So that's unfortunate I have to talk to you all today after that," Murray joked with reporters after practice.
"Trenches got an upgrade. So we've been feeling that for sure [when] pads came on today, we definitely felt the D-line. I think that'll be good for us during the season."
The Cardinals' defensive line stole the show today during team activities, as Arizona's front practically eradicated any progress the offense tried to make on Monday - both interior and on the edge and against the run/pass.
There were a few nice plays made on offense - specifically Marvin Harrison Jr. - who continues to shine. We got our first live one-vs-one action, and the former No. 4 overall pick didn't disappoint.
Continuity is still being built between Murray and Harrison, as the two still are trying to get on the same page as year two loads - as evidenced by a couple passes falling short when Harrison was targeted.
Zay Jones also blew past Garrett Williams during the one-on-one drills.
Turnovers plagued Arizona's offense throughout the depth chart on Monday, as bad snaps to quarterbacks Clayton Tune (team drills) and Jacoby Brissett (two in red zone/seven on seven) saw the defense walk away with numerous turnovers on the afternoon. Tune also threw a pick to Denzel Burke during third team work.
Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Hayden Conner was the culprit for the aforementioned bad snaps to Brissett.
On the opening drive for defensive starters, Baron Browning and Josh Sweat were the starting outside linebackers with Max Melton and Garrett Williams as corners in base defense.
Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke earned second-team reps at the position with Will Johnson, Owen Pappoe and Jordan Burch also mixing in with the one's and two's today.
Xavier Weaver did get some run with the second team during seven-on-seven drills, too.
Arizona will have another high day tomorrow in pads with a day off approaching on Wednesday.