Two Cardinals Kicked Out of Practice After Scuffle
ARIZONA -- Two Arizona Cardinals players were thrown out by head coach Jonathan Gannon after a scuffle broke out during OL/DL one-vs-one drills in Wednesday's practice.
Two players - OL Keith Ismael and DL Myles Murphy - exchanged words after a hard-fought rep between the two. Eventually, an arm reached helmet and a scuffle broke out from there - which was also prompted by rookie first-round pick Darius Robinson shoving starting center Hjalte Froholdt.
After the dust settled, Murphy and Ismael were both sent to the locker room.
Tail end of action caught here:
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss also added, "On their way to the locker room, Ismael went to give a hug to Murphy and Murphy just stood there with his hands in the air."
This is not the first time tempers have reached a boiling point at Cardinals camp, with two prior fights (both involving starting right guard Will Hernandez) since Arizona arrived at State Farm Stadium.
Ismael initially signed with Arizona off a waiver claim in August of 2023. He played in 13 games for the Cardinals last season.
Murphy was a signed undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals look to play their first preseason game this Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, which will give plenty of opportunity to finally hit jerseys in another color.
Arizona wraps up training camp tomorrow, though the practice is closed to the public and media are only allowed to report the first 20 minutes of action.