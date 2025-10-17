Uncertainty Growing With Cardinals' Kyler Murray Decision
Once again, the Arizona Cardinals aren't sure if quarterback Kyler Murray will play.
Murray, who suffered a foot sprain, missed Week 6 action and again seems to be questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
We'll know officially later today when both teams release their game status reports, which labels injured players as questionable, out or doubtful.
"Injury front, Emari [Demercado] is not going to make it, and we will not activate Walt [Nolen]. Everybody else we'll see in the next 48 hours how it goes," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this morning.
"Good. Good. He's doing well," he added on Murray.
Cardinals Unsure of Kyler Murray's Status vs Packers
The Cardinals could again look to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to lead the way if Murray isn't able to go, which might not be a bad thing.
Under Brissett's guidance, the Cardinals' offense had its best performance of the season - gaining 400 yards and putting up the most points they've had all season in the loss vs. Indianapolis.
"I thought he showed really good poise, really good command. (He) made a couple plays with his legs, sat in there and threw the ball to the open guy. (It) takes all 11 to do that, so there was some really good execution (from) all 11 (in) some of those plays that showed up," Gannon said of Brissett this week.
With a bye week on the horizon following Sunday - do the Cardinals chose to be extra cautious with Murray's injury? Or does their current 2-4 record place pressure for the organization to get the former No. 1 overall pick out there?
Murray was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday this practice week.
This likely will come down to a game-time decision. Again.
2025 Hasn't Been Kyler Murray's Year
Between the poor start and injuries, this just hasn't been Murray's season.
That's saying something, as 2025 was projected to be a year where we saw Murray take the next step in this Cardinals' offense.
While Murray hasn't exactly been a problem in the Cardinals' four-game losing streak, he also hasn't quite been the solution, either.
There's major questions surrounding what his future looks like in the desert after this season, and with each loss, faces such as Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing join him.
With an extremely tough second half of the schedule approaching after the bye week, the Cardinals, and specifically Murray, will be playing some of their most important football in quite some time.