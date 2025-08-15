Underrated Arizona Cardinals CB Could Finally Get Recognition
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are projected to have a great defense moving into the 2025 season.
That side of the ball is littered with big names in Budda Baker, Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell among others - though an unsung hero of the defense could play a big part of their performance.
Garrett Williams has established himself as one of Arizona's best defensive players - though he's still extremely underrated on the national level.
That could all change this coming season.
Garrett Williams Could Make Pro Bowl
In NFL.com's list of potential first-time Pro Bowl players, Williams cracked the list:
"Williams flew under the radar as one of the top slot corners in the NFL last season, demonstrating the ability to stick stride for stride with shifty wideouts and generating a -8.6 completion percentage over expected, second among all cornerbacks last season (behind only Kamari Lassiter )," wrote Kevin Patra.
"As slot corners rise in importance and standing, players like Williams should garner more attention. In 2024, he allowed a completion rate of 55.9% and -5.1 receptions over expected, both tops among all slot corners (minimum of 300 coverage snaps), and his -0.20 EPA per target tied him for sixth. Given the proximity to the run game, Williams needs to improve his tackling and fits, but his coverage skills against agile slot receivers who usually generate easy pitches and catches are already Pro Bowl-worthy."
Williams is utilized all over Arizona's secondary and consistently has been heralded by teammates and coaches as a key chess piece.
Williams - who primarily is a slot cornerback - will see more boundary work in 2025.
"I understand the first year why we (kept him inside) but the second year I thought we've got one of our better players coming out of the game in base," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters during training camp.
"Do we want him coming out of the game? That's a reason you see him playing more outside right now. Not that he'll play outside in all the groups because he's a really good nickel, but when does it fit us as it relates to him and the whole defense for him to play outside?"
Williams - who also aligns at safety for the Cardinals - has been a steal for the team since an ACL injury at Syracuse knocked his draft status down to a third-round pick.
Last season, Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 1 corner in zone coverage.
Williams rebounded from the major injury in incredible fashion to emerge as one of Arizona's best defensive players, and 2025 could be the year where he finally gets the recognition he deserves.