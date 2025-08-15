Arizona Cardinals Predicted Shockingly Low 2025 Record
The Arizona Cardinals may or may not be a playoff team in 2025. That is mostly up to how well they can execute with the talent they've been given in the offseason.
But most generally agree that the Cardinals are moving in an upward fashion, rather than regressing — most.
There's definitely reason to look at this Arizona squad and be somewhat apprehensive about their ability to deliver down the stretch, when they need it most.
But as far as the overall talent level is concerned, there's little worry that the Cardinals won't be equipped to handle a tough NFC West challenge.
With that said, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr isn't giving Arizona much benefit of the doubt, at all.
Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Poor Record in 2025
Orr's prediction? 6-11. Wow.
"As I mentioned at the top, I’m ready to get waxed for this one. Everything is pointing up for the Cardinals. This roster is being built the correct way, and all the key tentpole positions are in place. This is the year of the takeoff—unless it simply isn’t," Orr writes.
"This happens from time to time and is a reminder that there is not always a logical ascent pattern, especially when the rest of the division is a collection of absolute stalwart head coaches (not to say Jonathan Gannon is not!). That’s why many of Arizona’s wins here are quality wins; they are just a little few and far between."
The overall premise of having caution with one's predictions of the Cardinals in 2025 is not all that far-fetched. Worse underperformances have occurred in Arizona Sports history.
But this Cardinals team, perhaps above all, has made moves with the intention of raising their floor in 2025.
They may not win 12 games or make the playoffs atop the NFC West, but their worst-case scenario is not nearly as poor as it was in either of the prior two seasons.
Orr expects Arizona to lead off their season with a loss to the lowly Saints, as well as losses to the Colts and Titans in weeks five and six.
Anything can happen. Certainly, the Cardinals have not proven they can take care of business against inferior teams. But if those losses happen, Arizona will have bigger problems than overcoming one writer's projection.
The 2025 season will come down to a variety of factors. Just about everyone knows what they are at this point. The Cardinals will go as far as they take themselbes, but 6-11 seems a little short of that distance.