Report: Virginia Tech Targeting Cardinals Coach
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could potentially lose their linebackers coach to the college ranks.
From college football insider Pete Thamel:
"Sources: Virginia Tech is targeting Arizona Cardinals LB coach Sam Siefkes as the school’s new defensive coordinator. Siefkes is an integral part of the Cardinals' innovative NFL scheme, and he brings collegiate defensive coordinator experience, including a stint at Wofford.
"He brings NFL experience from two seasons with the Vikings as a quality control coach and the assistant linebackers coach. Along with his time at Wofford, he’s also coordinated defense at UW-Platteville.
"His time around one of the NFL’s most innovative and successful defenses in Arizona attracted Tech’s brass to him, and he also brings collegiate play calling experience."
Siefkes was a Jonathan Gannon hire in the 2023 offseason and just concluded his second season with the Cardinals. The two seasons prior to that, he was with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant linebackers coach and defensive quality control coach.
More from his time in college from the Cardinals' official website:
"Prior to his time in Minnesota, Siefkes was the defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach at Wofford College (2018-20). His final season at Wofford in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19. In 2019, he led the nation's 20th ranked defense that helped guide the program to its 3rd straight Southern Conference Championship and 4th straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The defense ranked 1st in the conference in total defense and rushing defense and 2nd in scoring defense.
"In his first season at Wofford in 2018, the Terriers led the conference in total defense, scoring defense, passing defense, and rushing defense. Nationally, they ranked 8th in scoring defense and 12th in total defense. Wofford had a 9-4 overall record, won the Southern Conference Championship and advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
"Siefkes spent two seasons (2016-17) as the defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach at UW-Platteville. His defense allowed just 18.9 points per game in 2017 and had three shutouts. The Pioneers finished the 2016 season with an 8-3 record and advanced to the playoffs. In 2015, Siefkes worked as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin, helping with the defensive line. With the Badgers, he coached alongside former defensive coordinator and current Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. Wisconsin led the nation in scoring defense (13.7 ppg) and ranked 2nd nationally in total defense (268.5 ypg) that season. They defeated USC in the Holiday Bowl, the Badgers second consecutive bowl game victory."
Siefkes isn't the only Cardinals assistant coach to gain interest from other programs this offseason.
Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing interviewed for the Chicago Bears' head coaching job while Chicago also was reportedly interested in quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork (as an offensive coordinator) before not bringing on both.
Arizona offensive line coach Klayton Adams is rumored to be a candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator spot - you can read more about that here.