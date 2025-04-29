Commanders Release Former Cardinals Player
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez was released by the Washington Commanders today, the team announced.
In a corresponding move, the Commanders signed Matt Gay.
From ESPN:
"The Washington Commanders have changed kickers once more. Washington are signing veteran kicker Matt Gay to a one-year deal, prompting the release of Zane Gonzalez, a source confirmed Tuesday.
"Gay agreed to a deal worth up to $5 million with $4.35 fully guaranteed, according to a source. He becomes the eighth kicker to sign with Washington in the last 14 months. The Commanders used four kickers during the season."
Gonzalez signed a one-year extension with Washington back in March before being released. He initially joined the Commanders' practice squad this past season and kicked in six games, the first time he kicked in an NFL game since 2021.
After a successful college career at Arizona State, Gonzalez was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as a seventh-round pick in 2017.
After being waived in his second season, the Cardinals signed Gonzalez to their practice squad in 2018 - where he stayed for three years. Gonzalez made 54 of 66 attempts during his Cardinals career.
Gonzalez was fairly accurate from short distance (17-17 on field goals from the 20-29 yard range and 16-17 on the 30-39 yard range), though he was notorious for missing lengthy kicks during his time in the desert.
He was eventually released in the 2021 offseason and eventually spent time with the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He missed the entire 2022 season with a quad injury.
The Cardinals have settled their own kicking woes with help from Matt Prater and Chad Ryland in recent memory.