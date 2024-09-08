WATCH: Cardinals Make Historic Return TD
Arizona Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas made history in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, returning the league's first dynamic kickoff for a touchdown.
With the Cardinals trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, Dallas fielded the kickoff, wiggled a bit and turned on the jets for the 96-yard scamper.
This is the first year the NFL has implemented the new kickoff rules, which requires all players but the return men to be still until the ball is fielded.
“I didn’t have a lot of expectations. This thing is totally different from anything we’ve ever coached,” Cardinals special teams coach Jeff Rodgers said previously this summer.
“There’s still blocking and tackling going on, but the space and the angles you’re trying to get those things done are vastly different than they were before. You start with what’s created in your mind, what’s your initial thought.”
It's a totally different ball game with the new return style, which turns the kickoff into more of a rushing play than traditional returns before.
As we saw, just one block can open a running lane - and a talented back such as Dallas can do damage in that aspect.
Dallas first came to the league as a fourth-round pick in 2020 and has played with the Seattle Seahawks his entire career previously. He was signed as a free agent this offseason by Arizona.
Dallas only played 9% of offensive snaps for Seattle in 2023 but did play 62% of special teams plays for the Seahawks.
He's never played less than 44% of special teams snaps since entering the league.
It looks like that'll continue in the desert.