WATCH: Marvin Harrison Cooks Jalen Ramsey for TD
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen plenty of doubts surrounding his name through the first seven weeks of his young career.
Perhaps a touchdown against one of the game's best corners can help ease some debate.
In the third quarter of Arizona's Week 8 battle against the Miami Dolphins, Harrison was shadowed by All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey on a crossing route, which saw the rookie turn on the jets across the field before making an incredible catch on the sideline of the end zone for six.
That was Harrison's first touchdown reception in the second half of a game this season. He entered Week 8 with 20 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
As mentioned, Harrison's rookie campaign hasn't gone exactly to plan for the top pick - he even said so himself earlier this week:
"It's definitely not what I envisioned, but I'm glad we're 3-4," Harrison told reporters.
"I think we're not in a terrible spot at the moment and we still have a chance to win the division with everything else that's going on. So keep going, keep getting better each week, that's all I can do."
Perhaps this can be a boost in the right direction for Harrison and the rest of Arizona's offense, who had scored 17 or less points in their last four of five games entering their road test against Miami.
