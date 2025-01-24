What Should Cardinals Do At Right Tackle?
The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of needs as they continue preparing to make additions and subtractions to the roster this offseason. Among those needs is the right tackle spot -- which unlike other spots on the line has the least amount of certainty.
The question right now is whether or not it is a priority for Arizona compared to other spots.
My short answer is yes, but I'd put it at number two behind edge rusher and interior defensive tackle as the team's 1a and 1b needs. But even as the team's second/third need (depending on how you interpret my opinion), it's still a massive priority for this team.
Arizona loves to run the ball and improved offensive line play has seen the group improve annually. The run game is the identity of this offense now and with the uncertainty and inconsistency of the team's passing game, keeping the offensive line up to date and at its best is perhaps the biggest priority for the offense.
The team currently has three options to roll with but each present risk. There aren't too many notable, or young free agent options. But the 2025 NFL Draft is chock full of tackle prospects.
With right tackle near the top of my offseason to-do list, I have laid out a short list of candidates from each of those categories for Arizona to look at and weigh their options.
Let's start with a decision to potentially stay in-house...
In-House Options
Jonah Williams
The Cardinals could always decide to keep Williams around and roll him out as their 2025 starter. He's more than experienced and we know he's a good player when healthy; but there's the caveat. His price tag is also unattractive, but again if they decided to entrust Williams and bet on his health then it could work out fine.
Kelvin Beachum
Beachum is pondering retirement, which may not even make this an option for the team. However, if they can persuade him to run it back for 2025 then this is likely the preferred in-house move. The long-time Cardinal will enter his 14th pro season should he decide to suit up.
Christian Jones
Jones didn't see the field much of his rookie season due to injuries, so his 2025 outlook shouldn't be a full-time starter. He may see the field quite a bit in year two as the team hopes he can become the answer at right tackle. It may be too early to roll the dice there, but Arizona may not have a choice.
Free Agency
Morgan Moses
Moses has seen more than his fair share of playing time since entering the league in 2014 and he's proven to be as steady as they come at right tackle. The soon-to-be 34-year-old could look to hang up the cleats, but he's a great short term option for the Cardinals to lure in on a one-year contract.
Trenton Brown
Another long-time vet, Brown has had an up-and-down career marred with injuries, but his peak was a Pro Bowler. Those days are long gone, and he's recovering from a torn patellar tendon, making him a big time gamble. Beggars can't necessarily be choosers, but this feels like a last resort option.
Mekhi Becton
Becton's career was trending downwards but managed to start 15 games for the Eagles this season and is helping Philly try for their second Super Bowl ring in franchise history. However, Becton's success came from a move inside to guard.
Pushing Becton back out to right tackle may not be in his best interest, but maybe a year working with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland rebuilt his confidence and his play. Arizona could kick the tires on him at right tackle. Worst-case scenario is he moves back inside to guard as a starter.
2025 NFL Draft
Josh Simmons, Ohio State
I'm a big Simmons guy and his eventual return from injury makes him a day one target for me. If the Cardinals like his medicals they should add him to compete at right tackle. Similar to what we said about Becton, Simmons can move all around the line with experience at left and right tackle. A kick inside is the worst case scenario, but I believe he'll turn into a stud quickly.
Armand Membou, Missouri
Membou is the latest player to rise into first round conversations. The Tiger standout surrendered just nine hurries and zero sacks in 801 snaps this season. He's also a reliable run blocker, making him a perfect plug-and-play at right tackle. If the Cards are in on adding a right tackle on day one, Membou could be the guy.
Cameron Williams, Texas
Williams is trending down a bit and is seen as more of a day two pick now. He's always been a bit of a project, but his ceiling and potential are sky high. I'd prefer to draft him and develop him for a year or two behind the scenes, but desperation could force him out sooner than later. Even without development, there's still the chance that this athletic marvel can dominate the next level.
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
The best part about Savaiinaea is that he can play almost any spot on the offensive line. He was a full-time starter at right guard in 2022, split time there and right tackle in 2023, and then played left and right tackle in 2024. He's a steady veteran with tons of experience and I love the high floor he brings. This is a day two pick who can start immediately at right tackle, but I think his best long term fit is back inside.