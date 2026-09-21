2 Overreactions Cardinals Fans Have to Avoid After Blowout Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Seattle Seahawks 31-7.

"Weird one, tough one," head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame. "Credit to them. They're a really good team. Obviously, in all phases"

The Seahawks were without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who was ruled out with a glute injury, but it didn't matter. Backup quarterback Drew Lock threw for 235 yards and three scores.

Arizona's defense had no answers for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reigning offensive player of the year exploded for 155 yards and three touchdowns. "He's a dang good receiver," LaFleur added postgame. "He's arguably the best one."

The Cardinals will look to rebound next week, but first, here are some overreactions from Week 2:

The Cardinals should bench Jacoby Brissett

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why this is an overreaction: Pump the brakes on this one. The Cardinals' signal-caller was under duress throughout this game. Per Next Gen Stats, Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on 41.9% of his dropbacks against Seattle. While under pressure, Brissett completed only 4-of-11 passes for 9 yards.

However, when he had a clean pocket, Brissett completed 13-of-17 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

"We're not hitting any panic button, but when you play the best defense in ball, you've got to do all the little things right, and we did not today," coach LaFleur said postgame.

"Anytime there's an execution issue, to me that starts with coaching. So we need to provide better clarity for him and then put him in better positions to be successful."

It's time to panic about the offense

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why this is an overreaction: It was tough sledding for the Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona's offense finished with only 151 total yards— 107 of those yards came in the first half.

"Clearly, anytime you have 120 some yards going into that last drive, I mean, that's not good at all. So, we knew it was going to be tough," LaFleur said.

"If I want to be half glass full, I thought there was some things in the first half that we were doing pretty well. I thought we were grinding out some yards against a good front. But again, you don't have to be extraordinary; you got the ordinary stuff that we hang our hat on really well, and we did not do that."

The Seahawks are the class of the NFL. The reigning Super Bowl champions keep plenty of coordinators up at night. In Week 1, Seattle held MVP runner-up Drake Maye to 178 passing yards, and their defense picked him off three times.

Through two weeks of the NFL season, Seattle has allowed the fewest passing yards in the league, per Next Gen Stats.

"That's the gold standard right now." HC Mike LaFleur on the Seattle Seahawks

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that Arizona had trouble against this unit. Obviously, the Cardinals have plenty to improve on heading into Week 3, but better days are ahead for this offense.