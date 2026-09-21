Cardinals Report Card: Jacoby Brissett, More Flunk in Lopsided Loss to Seahawks

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals fell flat in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 31-7 fashion.

The loss, dropping Mike LaFleur's unit to 1-1 on the season, was eye-opening for a few reasons.

Grading every Cardinals position group after Week 2's loss:

Quarterback: F

This might have been one of the worst quarterback performances the Cardinals have seen in quite some time. Jacoby Brissett's longest pass was nine yards with just 95 yards passing on the day. Brissett had one interception lofted into double coverage with another dropped. Brissett checked down to McBride far too often and his limitations were clearly exposed by Seattle.

Running Back: C-

It's tough to grade the Cardinals' running back group, as both Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier had a nice play or two but really weren't able to do much. The Cardinals only ran the ball 17 times for 70 yards with Bam Knight owning their longest rush (18 yards) which came in garbage time. Not their fault, but also not anything more than average at best.

Wide Receiver: D

Wide receiver play was borderline non-existent in Week 2. Marvin Harrison Jr. had zero catches, Michael Wilson caught two passes and Kendrick Bourne dropped a third-down pass while also whiffing on inward blocking assignments. Cardinals wideouts combined, in total, for four receptions and 29 yards.

Tight End: C-

The Cardinals' tight end room produced the only score of the day with McBride's two-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter. Outside of McBride, Arizona was in 13 personnel heavy in the second half to try and get the run game going — which failed. Extra points for McBride's touchdown here, but nothing stood out from this group otherwise. Tip Reiman can't come back soon enough.

Offensive Line: F

The difference between a Super Bowl-winning unit and the Cardinals' offensive line was clear after 60 minutes of football. Arizona's offensive line was dominated during the day, getting little to no push in the run game while allowing seven quarterback hits on Brissett. Games are won and lost in the trenches, and that was evident at State Farm Stadium.

Defensive Line: D

The Seahawks rushed the ball for 162 yards and passed for another 235. 30+ points in any capacity raises questions, especially on a 10-minute drive by Seattle in the fourth quarter to put even more icing on the cake. Drew Lock was sacked just once (by Budda Baker) with three hits. Darius Robinson had the unit's lone TFL. Walter Nolen was again quiet.

Outside Linebackers: D

There's serious questions about Josh Sweat's health, though he managed to find himself in the backfield more than most at his position. None of the three Cardinals hits on the quarterback came from this position, and Arizona's questionable pass rush continues to not provide results.

Inside Linebackers: C+

This might have been one of the better position groups of the day, which isn't saying much given their C+ grade. Wilson and Gibbens combined for 18 tackles, which includes a stint that saw Wilson head to the medical tent with a thumb injury. This is a fun athletic pairing that prevented the defense from rolling over completely.

Cornerbacks/Safeties: D-

We had to loop these two position groups together thanks to what Seattle did with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had three touchdowns on the day. One came on busted zone coverage while two others came on man coverage in the red zone. The Cardinals didn't have a single answer for JSN, who finished with 155 receiving yards. Every aspect of Arizona's pass defense was exploited by Seattle. The only thing preventing this from an F grade is Budda Baker's sack and Andrew Wingard's fourth down stop.