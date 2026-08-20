3 Intriguing Free Agent Vets Cardinals Could Sign Right Now

The Arizona Cardinals are just a few weeks away from cutting down their final roster to 53 ahead of the regular season, which will see nearly half of their team sent to the waiver wire.

It's never a fun time in terms of letting players go or making crucial roster decisions to begin the regular season on who to keep.

As a result of cuts, the Cardinals are set to see a few new names enter the desert via their practice squad — though if they wanted to get ahead of the curve, they could pluck these three free agents off the market right now:

RB: Raheem Mostert

Why it might make sense: The Cardinals have their top two backs in Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier firmly established, but the rest of the room largely remains a question mark. James Conner has yet to participate in team drills or preseason action while Trey Benson hasn't been a recent participant in practice.

Bam Knight figures to make the roster, especially if Benson is cut or placed on PUP. If Conner isn't healthy enough to begin the season, Arizona can dig into the deep running back well for additional help with Mostert — a change of pace back with years of experience under Mike LaFleur thanks to their prior time in San Francisco.

OG: James Daniels

Why it might make sense: The Cardinals just lost guard Chase Bisontis for what's likely the season, depleting their depth and even removing a potential starter from the mix. Jon Gaines is next up for any of Arizona's three interior spots if there's an injury, though the Cardinals could stand for a bigger profile name in the rotation.

Enter Daniels, a former second-round pick who has struggled with injuries in each of the last two seasons. However, he has 85 career starts and has played at both guard spots and center as well. For a secondary option along the offensive line, his profile is fair for players currently available on the board.

EDGE: Joey Bosa

Why it might make sense: The Cardinals need help at outside linebacker, a position that largely went untouched over the course of the offseason. There's questions around Josh Sweat's knee injury while the rest of the room is unproven in terms of sack production.

Bosa, who had five sacks on 24 pressures with five forced fumbles last year in Buffalo, would immediately become the team's second-best pass rusher after Sweat. Bosa just turned 31 but still clearly has some gas left in the tank.