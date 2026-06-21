3 Things Arizona Cardinals Must Do Before Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals are now in purgatory of football activities with the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

The players will report to training camp on July 22, giving the Cardinals roughly one month until the organization fully begins preparations for the 2026 season.

It's been a long offseason for the Cardinals, who very much have attempted to reset their building with changes at head coach and quarterback.

While the dog days of summer are here, there's still some things Arizona needs to handle before camp:

Figure Out Whatever They Need to With Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At this point, it doesn't matter what the Cardinals ultimately do with Jacoby Brissett. Just make a decision.

It sure feels like the Cardinals and Brissett will eventually meet in the middle as the veteran quarterback — who reportedly was told he was the team's starter earlier in the offseason — is hoping for a new contract entering the final year of his deal.

There's also been some trade rumblings with Brissett thanks to the presence of Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in the room. Both conceivably could start in Week 1 if Brissett isn't an option.

Somebody, somewhere, has the leverage in this situation. People will argue for both sides, though the drama has dragged on for far too long. The Cardinals need to have this situation resolved before training camp, and that can't be negotiated.

Extend Key Players

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Cardinals haven't exactly aced every draft under general manager Monti Ossenfort, the team has managed to find talent worthy of next-level contract extensions.

In particular, three valuable Cardinals in Paris Johnson Jr., Garrett Williams and Michael Wilson became extension eligible this offseason.

Johnson, Arizona's franchise left tackle, is set to receive the biggest payday out of the three when that time does come. He's anchored the offensive line since his arrival as the team's No. 6 overall pick in 2023.

Wilson burst on the scene last season to log 1,000 receiving yards and enters 2026 as arguably the team's top WR over Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kendrick Bourne. Wilson is a tough and reliable presence out wide, but some are hesitant to pay Wilson big bucks after a small sample size of production.

Williams was one of the league's top slot cornerbacks before he was hurt for the beginning and end of last season. While the talent is still there, the Cardinals may be cautious on paying Williams before seeing another season of full health.

It's not likely two or all three players will get extensions done before camp. However, the NFL continually proves the earlier players are signed, the more value their contracts have as the salary cap continues to rise.

Ossenfort has shown a willingness to sign key players to worthy contracts, so this shouldn't be an issue.

Make One Final Signing to OLB Room

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While trade rumors continue to follow Josh Sweat, the Cardinals simply need more additions to their outside linebackers room. Not subtractions.

Sweat's 12.5 sacks last season led the team and second place (Calais Campbell) was a full six sacks behind him. Arizona's pass rush ranked near the bottom of the league and the Cardinals did nothing to bolster the room.

Continuity, as we saw last season in the desert, can only take teams so far. Talent wins and loses football games in the NFL, and the Cardinals will need one of their pass rushers opposite of Sweat (Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari) to really take the next step in their respective careers to justify Arizona's silence.

That's not likely to happen, though there's a plethora of free agents such as Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney among others who could easily give the team a boost in that department.

Getting to the quarterback works wonders for a defense. The Cardinals have an obvious hole there and if they're serious about putting their best foot forward in 2026, another pass rusher needs to be signed.