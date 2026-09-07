4 Roster Decisions That Will Define the Cardinals Season

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' regular season is here.

After months of roster moves, workouts, speculation and training camp/preseason action, the Cardinals enter the first week of the Mike LaFLeur era with hopes of potentially shocking the NFL world.

These four roster decisions will play a big part in shaping the team's 2026 season:

Drafting Carson Beck

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How it will impact Cardinals: Beck isn't the Week 1 starter, and after making just one appearance in preseason due to injuries, who knows when Arizona may see their rookie quarterback in action again? The kicker here is Beck's status will largely dictate what the Cardinals could do in next year's quarterback market.

That makes playing Beck nearly imperative for the organization at some point this regular season. Jacoby Brissett's leash, with Beck looming behind, is just a tad shorter as a result. With that established, Arizona's quarterback room is far from settled — and Beck very well could force the Cardinals into a quarterback change at some point this season.

Drafting Jeremiyah Love

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) gets set in the backfield during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How it will impact Cardinals: Arizona's offense welcomed the draft's top playmaker to their backfield, upping the ceiling for the unit and adding a dynamic presence that truly could push the Cardinals near the top of the league in terms of potential.

Love is capable of doing damage through both the passing and rushing attack. He's not your typical running back — he's capable of doing practically anything asked out of a skill position player. If he lives up to the hype, the Cardinals' offense improves almost overnight, and perhaps Arizona's able to keep up in some track meets they previously couldn't as a result.

Ignoring Pass Rush Need

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Reuben Bain Jr. (3) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How it will impact Cardinals: It's impossible to ask the Cardinals (or any team) to replinish every hole across the roster. Front offices consistently battle what areas to improve and what positions to leave short. This offseason, Arizona revamped their rushing attack and left their edge room untouched.

The Cardinals again will rely on a pass rush that ranked in the bottom five of team sacks and pressures last season. Josh Sweat is great, though the rest of his position leaves a ton left to be desired. Arizona again is shaping up to be questionable on the defensive side of the ball, mostly thanks to their glaring need for another strong pass rusher.

Betting on RT Elijah Wilkinson

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How it will impact Cardinals: The Cardinals attempted to upgrade their right guard spot with second-round pick Chase Bisontis, though the organization is taking a massive bet on Elijah Wilkinson as their starting right tackle.

The offensive line is only as strong as its weakest link. Wilkinson will be tasked with stepping up his game after allowing 46 pressures and six sacks last season — which topped Atlanta's offensive line. He also had 12 penalties.

That's not going to fly in Arizona, and the Cardinals' right side of the offensive line might struggle early and often if Wilkinson isn't able to maximize a fresh start.