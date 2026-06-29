5 Cardinals Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2026, Including One Rookie

The Arizona Cardinals have quite the task at hand in 2026, on an individual and team collective.

The Cardinals face an uphill battle this coming season thanks to a plethora of factors, ranging from a tough NFC West to a roster still figuring itself out with new head coach Mike LaFleur in store.

Yet there's also a handful of individual players who approach the coming season with plenty on the line — here's five who are facing a massive season that could make (or break) their respective careers:

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Marvin Harrison Jr. was labeled a generational talent entering the 2024 NFL Draft with promise of helping transform any offense overnight. His game offered little weaknesses to dissect, his bloodline is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he's squeaky clean in terms of character.

For all intents and purposes, Harrison was a can't-miss prospect.

Yet the first two years of Harrison's tenure in Arizona have been a roller coaster with more downs than ups. The potential is clearly there, though drops, injuries and questions surrounding his role/usage with the Cardinals have overshadowed the former No. 4 pick.

The arrival of the offensive-savvy LaFleur gives hope Harrison can finally realize his potential in Arizona. If there's anybody who can get the most out of Harrison, LaFleur just might be the guy.

On the other side of the coin, if Harrison isn't able to take that coveted leap, that may tell us all we need to know about who he is as an NFL player.

Darius Robinson

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We don't have to travel far in draft order to find out next candidate, as Darius Robinson was the second of two first-round picks by Arizona in 2024.

The No. 27 overall pick has endured his own struggles along the defensive line, as a calf injury suffered during a preseason practice paired with unfortunate personal happenings away from the field stalled a highly anticipated rookie season.

2025 didn't field better results, as Robinson played 15 games with seemingly little impact. In a Cardinals defensive line that rotates players heavily, sometimes players can get lost in the shuffle.

However, Robinson simply hasn't lived up to the billing as a first-round pick and could quickly fade if 2026 doesn't see him turn things around.

He's built like a Greek statue. He's quick off the ball. Can he piece his game together? Ahead of next offseason where the Cardinals will have to decide on his fifth-year option, Robinson needs to prove himself.

BJ Ojulari

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (9) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' room of outside linebackers is full of known quantities.

Josh Sweat is Arizona's undisputed best sack artist. Zaven Collins is a strong run support player with little pass rush upside. Baron Browning is a fine rotational rusher while Jordan Burch is only approaching his second season.

In terms of ceiling, potential and the unknown — we're about to learn a lot about BJ Ojulari.

Ojulari quickly became an exciting young player after his rookie season flashed promise of him being a disruptor on the edge. However, a severe knee injury kept him out for all of 2024 and half of 2025.

Oftentimes it takes players over a year after their return from injury to truly feel like themselves, which props Ojulari up for a massive 2026 campaign.

Can he return to that exciting form we saw in 2023? Is he still the same capable pass rusher entering his fourth season?

After the Cardinals added virtually no outside help to their group of edge rushers, Ojulari will certainly have ample ability to prove himself entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Max Melton

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' second-round pick from two years ago has suffered a similar inconsistent fate like the other players on this list. The biggest difference? Melton was effectively benched towards the end of last season, giving him a tough uphill climb ahead of 2026.

The struggles from Melton were also met with a Cardinals CB depth chart receiving a boost of healthy players, as Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas are set to return from their respective season-ending injuries while Garrett Williams doesn't seem too far behind.

The rookie tandem of Will Johnson and Denzel Burke fared well last season — good enough to be considered frontrunners to be Arizona's pairing entering training camp with Melton lagging behind.

Melton's third season is undeniably his biggest, as another down season will see the Rutgers product lost in the shuffle. He needs to play his best football to date in a Cardinals cornerback room that is competitive, but will ultimately give him that shot.

Carson Beck

Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws passes during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This may sound a bit odd considering Beck was just drafted and it's far too early to make any damning declarations on his career.

In terms of his NFL career, that's still a fair argument. However, his current position with the Cardinals makes his case vastly different than your typical quarterback.

Beck, a third-round pick, finds himself entering 2026 with little to no playing time promised with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew ahead on the depth chart. Arizona has also set themselves up to be players in a 2027 offseason that should feature plenty of quarterback talent coming through the draft.

In short, Beck virtually has one season to prove himself to Arizona's front office. If he's able to impress, perhaps the Cardinals don't venture down the quarterback path — yet if Beck is either unable to play or simply doesn't look good, Arizona easily could turn to next year's draft to find their next franchise quarterback.

That makes 2026 a condensed but undoubtedly massive year for Beck to determine his future with the organization, even if it's a bit unfair to the rookie.