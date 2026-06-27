3 Cardinals Entering Their Final Season in Arizona — Plus 1 Trade Candidate

The Arizona Cardinals' future largely remains open after a handful of franchise-altering decisions were made this past offseason.

The Cardinals made changes at two important spots in head coach and quarterback, swapping out Mike LaFleur in place of Jonathan Gannon while departing from Kyler Murray and still searching for their next franchise passer.

Several more big decisions will be coming at the conclusion of 2026, including a handful of notable names that just might be on the way out the door.

Three Cardinals who are likely entering their final eyar with the organization, plus one trade candidate to watch next offseason:

Zaven Collins

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) gets in position during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Collins followed Haason Reddick and Isaiah Simmons in a line of versatile Cardinals first-round picks that ultimately couldn't find their footing in the NFL.

Collins initially started as an inside linebacker before making the move to the edge, where his best sack season was a mere total of five in 2024.

Collins is excellent in the run game, though edge rushers don't make hay off filling gaps. Collins saw his fifth-year option declined before Arizona offered him a two-year deal to prove himself as a pass rusher, which saw just 1.5 sacks in 2025.

Now, he's coming up on the final year of his extension, and barring an eye-opening season where Collins tallies impressive pressure numbers, he just might be out of the picture.

James Conner

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This would sting a bit, as Conner's impact on the Cardinals since his arrival in 2021 can't be overstated. A Pro Bowl on top of consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons cemented Conner as a fan favorite, one that will be missed when he eventually departs.

That was potentially this offseason, as Conner was coming off a season-ending foot injury before he restructured his deal to stay in Arizona through 2026.

Since, the Cardinals have signed Tyler Allgeier and drafted Jeremiyah Love — pointing towards Conner's likely end with the team.

Conner's been nothing short of a true locker room leader and has earned every bit of praise he's gotten, though it's simply looking like his last ride in a Cardinals uniform due to age, health history and a fresh injection of younger talent.

Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This feels like low-hanging fruit, though Brissett's time in the desert has been nothing short of a roller coaster since taking over for an injured Kyler Murray last season.

Brissett hit career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns last year, though he went just 1-11 as a starter — which has stirred some interesting discourse over the last several months about his place in the offense.

His seat only got hotter since Brissett's hold-out with the Cardinals spread into a hold-in during mandatory minicamp over contract negotiations with the team.

Arizona drafted Carson Beck this offseason and might not be done adding quarterback talent in the future, making Brissett's tenure in the desert a ticking clock barring a crazy season where the Cardinals are in the playoffs.

Even then, Arizona might want to take a different direction at the position.

Trade Candidate: Josh Sweat

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Trade rumors have now hovered around Sweat through various points of the offseason, as teams reportedly were calling on the pass rusher during minicamp while he was a non-participant.

Sweat arrived to the Cardinals last offseason partially due to his relationship with Jonathan Gannon, who was fired the day after the 2025 season concluded. Sweat reportedly requested a trade after, though things went cold until recently.

Now, there's some expectations Sweat could be moved at this year's trade deadline. While that's plausible, it's more likely the Cardinals would be wanting to get one more year of Sweat's sack production before actively engaging in serious trade talks.

Sweat likely wants a fresh start and the Cardinals may want to acquire more picks in a 2027 draft class that could hold the key to their future at the quarterback position. If Arizona again misses the postseason, a deal would make sense.