Three Under-The-Radar Cardinals Who Could Be on Trade Block Before Week 1

ARIZONA – The Arizona Cardinals still have some roster construction ahead, though debates on if the organization should buy or sell talent will continue to dominate chatter.

Regardless, whether it be due to contract or playing time, the Cardinals have a handful of players who could find themselves on the trade block.

Players such as Josh Sweat and Jacoby Brissett have continuously found their names in trade speculation — but who are some other potential guys to watch before the start of the season?

Here's three experienced Cardinals who just might make sense:

CB Max Melton

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) celebrates a play against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why it makes sense: Melton simply hasn't been the same since the tail end of his rookie season, as the speedster cornerback that typically played well near the line of scrimmage was torched in 2025, ultimately leading to him being benched. Melton was one of PFF's worst-graded cornerbacks last season and Arizona has a surplus of talent now at the position with numerous players set to be healthy to start the season.

Why it might not happen: The Cardinals suffered a plethora of injuries across the board last season, which could lead to some caution when looking to move off of young players. Arizona might not be keen to give up on a second-round pick, and competition in the room is never a bad thing — especially at cornerback.

RB Trey Benson

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why it makes sense: Benson has fallen massively out of favor with the Cardinals after a sporadic two seasons in the desert where he's just simply never been able to showcase the talent he had at Florida State. Arizona made their feelings on Benson crystal clear after restructuring James Conner's contract, signing Tyler Allgeier and drafting Jeremiyah Love. Benson, at absolute best, is in a complementary role for the Cardinals at this moment in time.

Why it might not happen: The same logic for Melton can be applied here, as the Cardinals' running back room was battered with injuries in 2025. Benson, when healthy, has shown the ability to break off big runs. Arizona also invested a third-round pick in Benson, so giving up on him before his third season might not be in their plans.

OLB Baron Browning

Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why it makes sense: The Cardinals have Josh Sweat and a steep drop-off before their other group of outside linebackers, Browning included. At this point in his career, Browning's role as a rotational pass rusher is fine but established. That could open the door for second-year man Jordan Burch or BJ Ojulari (who is still returning from a major knee injury) to get more snaps, leaving Browning's limited ceiling out of the mix.

Why it might not happen: Browning just might be the team's second-best pure pass rusher after Sweat. Ojulari and Burch are exciting but unproven while projected starter Zaven Collins is strong in run support but doesn't have a pass rush arsenal. Browning's on a cheap deal, and quite honestly Arizona needs all of the production they can get.